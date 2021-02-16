Fortnite 15.40 update release time confirmed: Pump shotgun to possibly return

Epic Games has been on a roll with Fortnite this season.

The Fortnite 15.40 update is an important one that comes to the game today. And it's expected to bring in a lot of interesting new content with it.

Chapter 2 Season 5 will be concluding in a month, so the publisher might begin tying all the loose ends to move forward from this point.

The villain for this season hasn't been disclosed yet, but that's not the highlight of this update. There's a possibility that the pump-action shotgun might finally return.

Fortnite 15.40 update release time and other details

Knock knock. 🚪



The v15.40 update is scheduled to release on February 16. Downtime for the update will begin at approx. 4 AM ET (09:00 UTC). pic.twitter.com/W54TynVlZQ — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) February 15, 2021

As per the above tweet, the downtime for the Fortnite 15.40 update is scheduled to begin at 4 AM ET (9 AM UTC/9:30 AM IST on Wednesday). Although the patch notes for this update is still missing, just like the other update, Epic gave users a heads up of what they could expect.

v15.40 brings:



✅Blast back with an unvaulted favorite!

✅Fun for the whole squad! Characters will have more Exotics in stock for allies (or enemies) to acquire.

✅LTMs coming soon: Air Royale ✈️+ Floor is Lava 🌋

✅Adjust object/build level of detail in PC Perf Mode alpha — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) February 15, 2021

Advertisement

The very first line of the tweet reads: "Blast back with an unvaulted favorite."

This has led fans to assume that the pump-action shotgun is returning. Many took to Twitter to look for answers that would satiate their curiosity.

unvaulted favorite, is this pump??? — Yasinfn (@yxsinnnnn) February 15, 2021

Advertisement

we want the pump not hunting rifle :*( — C9 Fryst (@Frystsama) February 15, 2021

PUMPS BACK? — Ninjax - CODE 'DEAD' #AD (@NlNJAX) February 15, 2021

The entire community has been asking the developer to unvault the pump-action shotgun for a while now. With Epic saying that a favorite will be unvaulted, some people cannot remain calm.

However, there's another speculation doing the rounds. Since the first line of the tweet says: "Blast back with an unvaulted favorite," players believe that it's the Flint Knock that will be returning to the game with the Fortnite 15.40 update today.

Advertisement

Maybe it could be the Flint knock — Cynix (@CynixSZN) February 15, 2021

since when did you get blasted back with the pump? its the flint knock. — FlameZ (@lachie204) February 15, 2021

It might be the flick knock pistol — landz (@LandzVoltz) February 15, 2021

@McPooPantz214 @kakashi_mlg420 guys they're unvaulting the flint knock pistol, you know, the one that sends you flying everytime you shoot — Nope Nojoke (@NNojoke) February 15, 2021

Advertisement

While the internet argues on this matter, the Fortnite 15.40 update drops in a few more hours. And once it drops, everyone will know which weapon was unvaulted.

Epic has been into heavy teasing as of this season with interesting wordplay as well, so there's a high chance that it might be the Flint Knock that returns with the 15.40 update.