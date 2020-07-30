Fortnite: 3 Players who came back after Retirement

In the past, we have talked about the considerable fame and fortune that mainstream streamers have garnered due to Fortnite. Some of these streamers have millions of followers, and regularly stream more than thirty hours of gameplay every week.

However, long streches of gaming could have physical and mental toll that often results in players deciding to quit, or just take a break from streaming. Some of these ‘breaks’ end up turning into permanent retirements. This can be because of certain health issues, such as in the case of Daequan Loco whose back and spinal issues forced him into retirement.

Image Credit: Ceeday

Further issues may include having a general burnout, such as in the case of Ceeday, who was a popular YouTuber known for his witty Fortnite videos. Regardless, in this article, we look at three Fortnite player who came back after retirement, or a temporary break.

Fortnite: Three streamers who came back from retirement or a temporary break

Ninja

Earlier, Ninja has spoken about permanently quitting the game. This was because of some basic gameplay issues that he thought Epic should have fixed a long time back. However, in the past he has been forced to take a break from streaming for various reasons.

Credit: essentiallysports.com

Back in July 2019, he spoke at length about high levels of toxicity in his stream’s chats, and said that he needed to take a ‘vacation’ of sorts. He explained that before the break, he had a run of around five streams that were all toxic, and he did not want to force himself to stream. You can see his emotional reaction in the video below:

Tfue

Turner ‘Tfue’ Tenney was considered by many to be the best Fortnite player in the world. He is an avid streamer and streams more than six hours of Fortnite every day. However, such a grueling routine can have negative effects on one’s body and mind.

Credit: theverge.com

Back in September 2019, Tfue posted the following tweets, before taking a break from streaming.

Im taking some time off streaming — Tfue (@TTfue) September 13, 2019

I have anything I could ask for in life but for some reason I’m not happy lately — Tfue (@TTfue) September 13, 2019

I feel trapped in a negative crawl space in my mind — Tfue (@TTfue) September 13, 2019

As you can see, he explains that he can have anything he can ask for, but still hasn’t been happy lately. The incident goes to show how people from all walks of life can feel unfulfilled and depressed.

Scoped

Credit: Scoped's Logo

Just a week or so ago, we talked about the 16 year old YouTuber and Twitch Streamer Scoped. He has around 400k subscribers on YouTube, and a further 653k followers on Twitch. Of late, he has been devoting roughly the same time to Fortnite and COD: Modern Warfare.

However, on the 7th of July, he posted the following video explaining why he no longer liked playing Fortnite.

A week or so later he termed the game ‘unplayable’, and told his fans that he felt as if he was letting them down by no longer streaming Fortnite gameplay. This led fans to believe that he will be taking a break from streaming Fortnite, although he never said so himself.

Fortnite is unplayable — Scoped‏ (@Scopedlol) July 13, 2020

I feel like I’m letting you guys down. I’m sorry — Scoped‏ (@Scopedlol) July 14, 2020

According to TwitchTracker, Scoped’s last Fortnite stream was on the 29th of July, so it is safe to say he is back, even if he was considering taking a break from the game.