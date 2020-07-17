‘Fortnite is in a miserable state’: Pro chalks out the reason why ‘content creators’ are leaving the game

If you are primarily a Fortnite streamer, chances are you have spoken about the game’s issues a couple of times at least. Over the past few weeks, we have seen notable streamers like Ninja and SypherPK shedding light on all the things that the game needs to improve on.

Furthermore, other video bloggers such as Pokimane have also minimised their Fortnite playing time because of a ‘lack of new content’. What’s more, we have seen streamers who have already quit the game. SypherPK had predicted that the lack of action and other game issues will lead to Fortnite losing further gamers in the future, and that is what seems to be happening.

Scoped is a 16-year old American Fortnite streamer who has almost 400k subscribers on YouTube, with a further 653k followers on Twitch. He plays on PC, and has participated in quite a few tournaments.

Of late, he has been juggling between Fortnite and COD: Modern Warfare, and has been streaming both games recently. On 7th July, he posted a video titled “This is why I hate Fortnite...” , and a few days later, he posted the following video on YouTube:

Scoped believes that the game has a bit too much lag to be comfortably played, and has instead been streaming COD: Modern Warfare.

You can see Scoped’s 14th July Twitter post and what a user replied, below:

No it’s not, it’s actually unplayable for me, be grateful you can actually play, if you were in my position you’d be dying to play. pic.twitter.com/sa8rHHIiP3 — Yaboy Breezy (@EvansKaya) July 13, 2020

The same day, he posted the following:

I feel like I’m letting you guys down. I’m sorry — Scoped‏ (@Scopedlol) July 14, 2020

Here, he says that he feels as if he is letting his fans down by not streaming Fortnite as much as he used to. However, his fans do not seem to mind, and urge him to stream the games that he most enjoys.

One of the people who didn’t want him to blame himself was KNG Co1azo, a competitive Fortnite player who plays for Team Kungarna and regularly streams first person-shooting games like Fortnite and Hyper Scape. In response to Scoped's Twitter post where he expresses guilt, Co1azo posted the following comment:`

Bro what are you saying. Fortnite is in a miserable state. No one can blame you for wanting to enjoy wht you play. There’s a reason all the big name content creators left Fort. Anyone you’re “letting down” is not a true supporter. Fuck those people — KNG Co1azo (@Co1azo) July 14, 2020

He argues that Fortnite is in a miserable state, and that Scoped should not be blaming himself for instead streaming other games. He should concentrate on streaming the games he enjoys the most, and his ‘real’ fans will understand and support the move.

Wise words indeed, even if they do shed more light on Fortnite’s shortcomings. It appears as though there are basic server and lag issues that need to be solved, first and foremost. Unless that is done, the new equipment and releases will hardly have a positive effect on the overall user base.