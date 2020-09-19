Fortnite: 3 underrated items that need to come back

Fortnite is currently in Season 4 of its second chapter. For a couple of years now, the game has been the king of the battle royale genre. It is hard to keep a title fresh when players demand so much of it, but Fortnite tries its best to do a commendable job in this department.

With changes as time moves along, there will need to be some items removed from the game. Unfortunately, Fortnite decided to remove these three items, but it is time they made a return. They are sorely missed, sorely underrated, and could change the current game for the better.

Top three underrated Fortnite items that need to return

#3 – Mounted Turret

Image Credits: Epic Games

The Mounted Turret was just one of those items that people loved to hate. It served its purpose in Fortnite, but many higher level players found reason to criticize it. It could be much more balanced a second time around, especially if it became rarer. Removing the overheat, but giving it a set amount of ammunition would make for a perfect balance.

The turret could easily take down those massive builds towards the end of the Fortnite lobby. The key here is to make it a risky play, and players should be vulnerable when on the turret. It shouldn't last forever and should be extremely difficult to find, so it doesn't over-saturate the game once more.

#2 – Spike Trap

Image Credits: Epic Games

Yes, a Damage Trap was added to Fortnite, but it is nothing compared to the classic Spike Trap, which was the perfect way to get a surprising elimination or to humiliate a trapped opponent. It was a fantastic way to get some kills and should be brought back as soon as possible.

Players would often out-build their opponents, enclose them within a box, and line it with Spike Traps. The enemy couldn't escape fast enough before the Spike Traps impaled them from all sides. It was just so much fun to watch.

#1 – Baller

Image Credits: Epic Games

Lastly, the Baller needs to be brought back after being unceremoniously removed from Fortnite. It may be the best piece of mobility the game has seen, and current mobility is limited to cars that need to remain fueled to operate. Adding the Baller back would give players more options and be a nice piece of nostalgia.

Being able to suction and grapple to structures or the environment was a fantastic way to move around the map. The Baller truly encapsulated what mobility meant in Fortnite, and it is a shame that it was removed. If one underrated item needs to come back, it is this one. It would be so much more appreciated with a second coming.

Disclaimer: This list is based on personal preferences, and what may seem the best feature to return for someone could be lower on a list for another person, and vice versa.