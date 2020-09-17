We recently reported that Fall Guys has managed to overtake Fortnite on Twitch for the time being. As far as battle royale games are concerned, Fortnite has been the undisputed leader for a few years now. As of late however, the game has undergone a stagnant period which has seen quite a few content creators and gamers leave Fortnite altogether. The expectation was that Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 4 will end up reigniting the once bright spark. However, that has not happened yet,

Recently, Fortnite developers have managed to solve one pressing issue, i.e. the lack of new content. Although, various content creators have accused Epic Games of developing ‘clickbait’ updates that delivered far less than what was promised. The recent introduction of Cars, along with the plethora of Marvel-themed content this season has been great, for sure. However, some other, more basic issues remain, and have forced quite a few content creators to speak out and even minimize their playing time.

Fortnite is losing popularity and streamers faster than ever - Here is why

First and foremost is Ninja, who has threatened to quit Fortnite multiple times. Apart from various server issues that plague Fortnite, it seems as if Ninja simply prefers playing Valorant, at least for the time being. Various rumors persist that he is trying to go pro in the game and was even close to joining 100 Thieves' roster. However, the move never materialized.

Other Fortnite streamers such as Clix and Tfue have also complained about the game. Once upon a time, Tfue was considered to be the best Fortnite player in the world. However, he recently called it the ‘worst game to play’, and questioned the game’s competitive integrity.

SypherPK, on the other hand, has also spoken about Fortnite’s issues multiple times. The educational streamer thinks that some of Fortnite’s basic issues are ruining the fun for many. Quite a few content creators, including SypherPK, believe that the game merely needs some attention to detail and other basic tweaks to be relevant again.

However, there are other problems as well. Recently, quite a few bugs and glitches have been reported at regular intervals. While that is something expected from most games today, some of these issues have come up during official tournaments and have even led to wrongful action against honest players.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4

Finally, quite a lot of concern has been raised because of the original storyline going a little haywire, especially due to the recent introduction of Marvel Superheroes. Fortnite players around the world were concerned with how exactly the developers might be able to integrate the characters with the original storyline.

Of course, while Fortnite still remains one of the most popular games around, this might not stay true in the coming months. As SypherPK has warned, if the developers do not solve these basic problems, more and more streamers will end up quitting the game for greener pastures.