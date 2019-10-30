Fortnite: A guide to every chest location in Haunted Forest, Ghost Town and Spooky Farm

Epic Games/Fortnite

A new event has begun in Fortnite, aligning with Halloween. This spooky event features many different skins, challenges, sprays and other collectibles you can get from the store. Fortnitemares has been around since 2017 and returns annually. This is the first event that is taking place since the release of Chapter 2.

There is also a new event where players are tasked with confronting the Storm King, a powerful being that aims to destroy the Battle Royale map. Apart from battling the Storm King, there are also 3 chests you need to look for in 3 discreet locations. These locations are: Haunted Forest, Ghost Town and Spooky Farm.

It may be a bit challenging to find these locations because they are not marked on the map with names. See the image below for an exact location below:

Image credit: Dexerto

Haunted Forest

Haunted Forest can be found in the middle of the Weeping Woods area. You will find a house in the middle of the forest. Go to the roof of the house and destroy the roof and you will find the chest hidden in a room two levels below the roof.

Ghost Town

Ghost Town is located in the very north of the map between Steamy Stacks and Craggy Cliffs. Enter the purple and green glowing house and take a left. You will find a door there and then you will find the chest.

Spooky Farm

Located in the middle of Frenzy Farm, there is a barn area right next to a river. You simply need to go on top of the barn and there is a small room hidden. Chip away the wood and you will find the treasure chest as the only item there.

We have also made a guide on how to find treasure chests in all the areas in the map.