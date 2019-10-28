Fortnite: When is the Fortnitemares event and what can you get?

Gautam Nath FOLLOW ANALYST News 7 // 28 Oct 2019, 23:32 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Fortnite Chapter 2 has been going on for about 4 weeks now. There have been some interesting challenges that have been introduced as well as some changes to weapons that have stuck around since the beginning of the game.

During this time of the year, a Halloween-themed event called Fortnitemares is generally introduced. The Fortnitemares event has been around since 2017 and returns every year. So when does Fortnitemares 2019 start? The Fortnite Twitter account has stated that it will start at 9 AM ET / 1 PM GMT tomorrow, 29 November 2019.

Face your fears.



Tomorrow, 9 AM ET. pic.twitter.com/YWHaxuDSPE — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) October 28, 2019

Data miners dug up and found this information before the official announcement was even made. We don't know what to expect from the event but we can anticipate new LTMs and challenges to be introduced just like in 2017 and 2018. There are also new skins that can be unlocked.

Some of these new skins include Jawbreaker Outfit, Teef Outfit, Goo Glider, Globber Pickaxe, Stickers Pickaxe, and Noshy Wrap. We can also expect more skins to be revealed as the event unfolds tomorrow. All items will be available in the shop.

The nightmare lurking under your bed 🦷



The new Jawbreaker Outfit, Teef Outfit, Goo Glider, Globber Pickaxe, Stickers Pickaxe, and Noshy Wrap are available now!#Fortnitemares returns: October 29 pic.twitter.com/EhndgnWi5C — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) October 24, 2019

You can also get new skins such as Widow's Web Wrap for the Assault Rifle and new emotes and sprays. We have seen Pumpkin Launchers and Cube Monsters in the previous iterations of Fortnitemares so those could return to the store this time around as well.

Epic usually has all kinds of events for special holidays and festivals. After this event, there will be another specially themed event for Christmas, with the return of all kinds of skins, guns, emotes and more.

Fortnitemares starts on October 29, 1 PM GMT. Watch this space for more information as Epic Games slowly reveals more details. You can expect a downtime tomorrow before the event as well.