Fortnite Guide: A walkthrough on Chapter 2 Week 3 Missions
Fortnite's Chapter 2 has been going on for 3 weeks now. After a dramatic ending to Chapter 1 Season 10 where the world was obliterated by a Black Hole (and Fortnite dramatically calling it "The End"), Fortnite returned with some new changes to the game.
These changes include reworking of the Battle Pass, XP system, a new map, guns, upgrading weapons and more. There are 9 challenges in week 3 and a 10th new challenge that is unlocked which will unlock the "R" alphabet which spells out "FORTNITE". Having all the letters will unlock a special skin in the end of the season.
Here are the challenges of week 3, also known as Forged in Slurp:
- Search Chests at Slurpy Swamp or Retail Row (x7)
- Eliminate opponents with a weapon of each rarity (x1)
- Upgrade an item at a Weapon Upgrade Bench (x3)
- Dance at Compact Cars, Lockie’s Lighthouse and a Weather Station (x1)
- Deal Damage with Common weapons (x500)
- Mark an Uncommon, Rare and Epic Item (x1)
- Eliminate opponents at EGO outposts or Retail Row (x3)
- Search Supply Drops in different matches (x250)
- Deal Damage with Legendary weapons (x250)
- Search hidden ‘R’ found in the Forged by Slurp Loading Screen (0/1)
Here is an in-depth guide on how to complete these challenges.
#1 Search Chests at Slurpy Swamp or Retail Row (x7)
Chests in Fortnite are a great way to unlock Common, Uncommon and Rare weapons. The weapons in Fortnite which have been around since the beginning have also received quite a few upgrades and unlocking new tiers.
There are 16 chests in Slurpy Swamp and 20 chests in Retail Row. You don't have to collect all of them, you just need a total of 7 from either location. Here is a video guide on how to collect the chests from these two locations