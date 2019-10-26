Fortnite Guide: A walkthrough on Chapter 2 Week 3 Missions

Fortnite's Chapter 2 has been going on for 3 weeks now. After a dramatic ending to Chapter 1 Season 10 where the world was obliterated by a Black Hole (and Fortnite dramatically calling it "The End"), Fortnite returned with some new changes to the game.

These changes include reworking of the Battle Pass, XP system, a new map, guns, upgrading weapons and more. There are 9 challenges in week 3 and a 10th new challenge that is unlocked which will unlock the "R" alphabet which spells out "FORTNITE". Having all the letters will unlock a special skin in the end of the season.

Here are the challenges of week 3, also known as Forged in Slurp:

Search Chests at Slurpy Swamp or Retail Row (x7)

Eliminate opponents with a weapon of each rarity (x1)

Upgrade an item at a Weapon Upgrade Bench (x3)

Dance at Compact Cars, Lockie’s Lighthouse and a Weather Station (x1)

Deal Damage with Common weapons (x500)

Mark an Uncommon, Rare and Epic Item (x1)

Eliminate opponents at EGO outposts or Retail Row (x3)

Search Supply Drops in different matches (x250)

Deal Damage with Legendary weapons (x250)

Search hidden ‘R’ found in the Forged by Slurp Loading Screen (0/1)

Here is an in-depth guide on how to complete these challenges.

#1 Search Chests at Slurpy Swamp or Retail Row (x7)

Chests in Fortnite are a great way to unlock Common, Uncommon and Rare weapons. The weapons in Fortnite which have been around since the beginning have also received quite a few upgrades and unlocking new tiers.

There are 16 chests in Slurpy Swamp and 20 chests in Retail Row. You don't have to collect all of them, you just need a total of 7 from either location. Here is a video guide on how to collect the chests from these two locations

