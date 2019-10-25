Fortnite Guide: Location of the hidden "R"

It has been 3 weeks since the release of the fresh, new Chapter 2 in Fortnite. There have been several changes that occurred and the most enticing change was the reworked Battle Pass XP system. You can get 14,000 XP per completed challenge and Battle Stars to upgrade your Battle Pass.

Fortnite has it's weekly challenges going on right now and there are 9 challenges to complete. Upon completion of the 9 challenges, you will unlock a 10th challenge which is to find the hidden alphabet "R".

You can also get a clue from the loading screens where the location is. Collecting the letters that eventually spell "FORTNITE" each week will unlock a unique new skin by the end of the season.

The alphabet "R" seen in the loading screen

The loading screen above is in Slurpy Swamp and that's where you can find the hidden "R". You will have to go near the water area. This is the same area that has Slurpy Barrels which you can destroy to get yourself extra shields and extra health temporarily.

This area was bugged for a while and the Slurpy Barrels didn't give the benefits it was supposed to (which has been fixed now).

The exact location in Slurpy Swamp

The challenges to find the alphabets and the challenges to unlock them are not particularly difficult but it will require some time investment. It's worth doing them for the rewards you can reap by upgrading your Battle Pass. You also have a week to complete these challenges so make sure you finish it before then.

There have also been reworks for the old and new guns in Fortnite. Complete the rest of the challenges to get more XP and upgrade your Battle Pass. Upgrading your Battle Pass like previous seasons unlocks different skins, dances, sprays and much more.