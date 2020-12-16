Fortnite adds new Dragon's Breath Sniper and Lever Action Sniper Rifle in-game

Sniper rifles are weapons which can deal long range damage in any shooter game. Players can stay hidden and take out enemies from a distance, without being spotted in Fortnite.

The 15.10 update in Fortnite brought a plethora of changes to the game. The map has been altered and now includes a winter theme to it. There's an area of the map which contains snow, and along with that, new skins, wraps and other items were added to the game.

The Dragon's Breath Sniper and The Lever Action Sniper in Fortnite

The Dragon's Breath Sniper Rifle was teased a while back by dataminers who went through the game files.

Some new unfinished weapons got added pic.twitter.com/ZZpg5AKQ6g — HYPEX (@HYPEX) October 13, 2020

This exotic quality sniper rifle has finally made it's way into the game and can be acquired easily from Blaze in exchange for 1213 bars in the game.

The weapon uses heavy bullet ammo, and deals a damage of 116 to enemy players. Although the reload time in 2.5 seconds and it has a single bullet magazine, the gun is totally worth it.

New Weapon: Dragon's Breath Sniper



Ammo: Heavy Bullets

Reload Time: 2.5 seconds

Magazine Size: 1

Damage to player: 116 pic.twitter.com/7ha9LM4MuR — Mikey - Fortnite News & Leaks (@MikeDulaimi) December 15, 2020

On the other hand, the Lever Action Sniper Rifle comes in four different rarities in the game, namely Uncommon, Rare, Epic and Legendary. The weapon, at it's rarities, deals the following damage to enemies in Fortnite:

Uncommon : 52 Damage

Rare : 55 Damage

Epic : 58 Damage

Epic : 61 Damage

New Weapon: Lever Action Rifle



Ammo: Heavy Bullets

Reload Time: 5.7 seconds

Magazine Size: 9

Damage to player: 58 #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/Qfl87OKM78 — Mikey - Fortnite News & Leaks (@MikeDulaimi) December 15, 2020

This weapon also uses heavy bullet ammo, and it has a reload time of 5.7 seconds at Epic level rarity in Fortnite. It's got a magazine size of 9. The weapon can be acquired in the world as a random drop.

Both these weapons have been added to the weapon roster in Fortnite as a part of the 15.10 update which dropped today. And that's not it, the update saw the Frost Legends pack make it's way to the game as well. And among other new things that were added, the ever elusive feature of disabling pre edits in the game also found itself in the updates.

With this feature, Epic Games catered to one of the most requested features by the Fortnite community. Many players had complained that they lost games because of pre edits, but now, with the ability to disable the feature, players won't be having that complaint any longer.