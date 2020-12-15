What are Fortnite pre-edits and can they be disabled in-game?

Fortnite pre-edits are a set of preset builds that players can use in-game as per their convenience. These builds can be edited and customized based on the players' wishes.

However, not all Fortnite pre-edits fit each and every scenario. And this feature has caused many players to lose games.

Fortnite pre-edits: Can they be disabled?

Given the issue with pre-edits, the community has been seeking a way to disable this feature for a while. And according to Epic Games, this toggle feature was in the works.

With the recent 15.10 patch for Fortnite, scheduled to drop on 15th December, i.e., today, there is finally going to be an option to do the same.

There will be an option to disable pre-edits in Fortnite tomorrow. This is AMAZING, especially for higher ping players! 😱 — SypherPK (@SypherPK) December 15, 2020

Having finally received the option to toggle the Fortnite pre-edit feature, the community is also happy that Epic is finally listening to them.

WOOOOO — NetherBro (@NetherBro87) December 15, 2020

WAIT THIS IS LITTT WTFFFFFF — notpandda (@notpandda) December 15, 2020

Advertisement

Finally 😩🌽 — Vanish jainormis 🌽 (@jainormis) December 15, 2020

LETS GO FINALLY — Crunchy (@xCrunchy) December 15, 2020

That's not all, there is a lot more exciting content making its way to the island in the 15.10 patch along with this toggle feature. New LTMs, weapons, and skins will be in-game with this patch for Fortnite.

Advertisement

It's good to see Epic finally catering to something the community has been asking for a while. People complained about the Fortnite pre-edits for some time, and the developers have finally given the community what they want.

Although the community knows what's coming with the 15.10 update, there's still the age-old problem of error 404: patch notes not found. This has also been an issue with Fortnite for a while. The developers have stopped releasing proper patch notes, which is still a significant concern.

With Epic finally giving the community what it's been asking for, is this going to be the case hereon? Will players see a more responsive Epic Games? Only time shall tell.