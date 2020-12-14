Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5: The best aiming tricks to help win more fights

Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 is finally here, bringing in new challenges and tasks for players to master.

Aiming in Fortnite has always been a tough challenge. Especially with the concept of building, landing those long-range shots can be quite troublesome. Nevertheless, certain in-game techniques can help gamers improve their aiming skills.

However, before heading into these tips and techniques, players need to note that despite additional advantages, practice is the key to improving in any field. Without dedicated and regular training, no amount of suggestions can have a notable impact on the player's skill.

With that in mind, here is a guide for players to improve their aiming skills in Fortnite.

How to improve aim in Fortnite

For players looking to improve their aim as Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 progresses, the list of techniques and tips include:

#1 - Being patient with every shot

Advertisement

Players should be patient and inflict as much damage with their shots as possible (Image via ProGuides)

Sometimes, it is essential to be precise with shots in Fortnite. When it comes to shotguns during close-range combats, players have to be extremely precise with their attacks due to the long reload time.

In spite of heavy damage, the one weakness of shotguns remains the window provided to an enemy after players miss their shots. Thus, it is imperative for players to be patient and only take a shot when absolutely sure of earning the kill.

#2 - Proper crosshair placement

Better crosshair placement allows players to react better to surprise ambushes (Image via ProGuides)

Another critical point for Fortnite players, the crosshair placement determines where the first bullet hits. It is recommended that they place the crosshair such that the first bullet inflicts as much damage as possible, preferably a headshot.

Advertisement

Apart from that, proper crosshair placement also allows players to respond quicker to ambushes. Being better prepared with the crosshair placement gives gamers a much better chance of taking down enemies trying to take them by surprise.

#3 - Low targeting sensitivity

A lower target sensitivity allows players to control their ADS crosshair more precisely (Image via ProGuides)

One of the most important factors for Fortnite players is to maintain a proper aiming sensitivity while not lowering it to the extent that it causes trouble with building. For this purpose alone, players are recommended to set lower "Targeting Sensitivity" instead of reducing y-axis and x-axis sensitivity.

This ensures that players have a favorable ADS sensitivity even though their building sensitivity remains high enough to construct at the speed of light.