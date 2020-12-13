New Creative mode XP glitch in Fortnite gives players free '30,000 XP' every hour

Creative mode in Fortnite allows players to create their own version of the island without any hassle. Building a map from scratch is a task, but it isn't that complicated.

With each new battle pass, players face the task of grinding for XP. XP is required to progress through the battle pass, which in turn unlocks cosmetic upgrades for players as they progress through the tiers.

Creative mode XP glitch in Fortnite explained

A YouTuber going by the name of OrangeGuy discovered a new glitch in Fortnite's Creative mode. Players can now hop into the Creative mode and stay AFK for one hour and 15 minutes on any given map.

Doing so grants players around 31,500 XP for being AFK in the game. This can be repeated on different maps for as long as players like. The XP count stops on each map after the player has spent one hour and 15 minutes on that map.

But, is it worth the wait? Truth be told, it's not.

Completing the daily challenges in Fortnite can net a player 30,000 XP in a matter of minutes. At the end of a match, if any player plays properly and lasts until the end, they net around 40,000 XP per match, which is actually quicker then being AFK for 75 minutes.

For those who play regularly, completing challenges on a daily basis is comparatively faster than this XP farming method. However, for those who can't play regularly, or aren't particularly good at the game, this is one way to farm for XP. Players need to make the most of it before the glitch is patched out.

Advertisement

There are multiple ways of earning XP in Fortnite. But most importantly, surviving long enough in the game can net players a good amount of XP, which can guide them through the battle pass in no time.