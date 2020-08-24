Fortnite Apple skin: Release date, how to claim and other details

Fortnite recently marked its ongoing war with Apple by holding an exclusive Free Fortnite Cup, which is in tune with Epic Games' #FreeFortnite online movement.

This came in the aftermath of Apple removing Fortnite from the App Store. However, Fortnite responded with a lengthy lawsuit and a Free Fortnite short film that mocked Apple's iconic '1984' commercial.

As the battle rages on at the legal front, Fortnite organized the Free Fortnite Cup yesterday to ensure the players get on board the Anti-Apple campaign.

The event was held on the 23rd of August, 2020, and offered exclusive merchandise, which included a Free Fortnite cap and a Tart Tycoon outfit.

#FreeFortnite Cup



Players across all regions that score 10 points will receive the delicious Tart Tycoon Outfit



Top scoring players across regions (20,000 globally) will receive this #FreeFortnite adjustable hat. pic.twitter.com/mRSXK1EsgJ — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) August 21, 2020

However, fans were left hugely disappointed as there seems to be a delay in the distribution of the Tart Tycoon outfit. Several are yet to receive their rewards, despite the completion of the Cup.

Who else didn’t get their Apple skin form fortnite — FNG Astro (@okapalott) August 23, 2020

No Fortnite Apple Skin. I'm very upset. #AppleEvent — I Talk Fortnite 👑 (@ITalkFortnite) March 25, 2019

Fortnite Apple skin release date

In the official rules of the Cup, on the Epic Games website, it was listed that the Tart Tycoon Apple skin would be gifted to players on the conclusion of the Cup.

But what is to be noted here is that it doesn't specifically refer to the conclusion of the Cup in one particular region, but on the whole, i.e., when the Cup has officially ended for players all over the globe.

Moreover, the official rules say that Epic Games will release the Free Fortnite rewards within three weeks of the event's completion. Hence, expect a delay in equipping the Fortnite Tart Tycoon Apple skin.

The Fortnite Tart Tycoon Apple skin (Image Credits: fortniteinsider.com)

The problem is Epic hasn't mentioned an exact date till now, and neither can it be spotted in the Fortnite files, so it might take a little longer than expected for the Tart Tycoon skin to be available.

You can expect the Tart Tycoon Apple skin to be released sometime during the second week of September, once Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4 is underway.

How to claim the Fortnite Apple skin

All those who scored the required 10 points will be able to obtain the Tart Tycoon Apple skin. Hence, one needs to ensure that they have secured the required points, according to the Free Fortnite Cup scoring system:

Victory Royale: 10 points

Each Elimination: 1 point

Each three (3) minutes spent in a match while not eliminated: 1 point

In addition to this, the players who 'ate the most apples' in-game will be awarded with an exciting range of gaming hardware, which include:

Alienware Gaming Laptop®

Razer® Gaming Laptop

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7®

OnePlus 8 - 90FPS on a phone

PlayStation 4 Pro®

Xbox One X®

Nintendo Switch®

Expect the Fortnite Tart Tycoon Apple skin to be added soon, as Epic gears up for Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4.