Fortnite has brought celebrations into the game for their third birthday. With every passing birthday, comes a set of challenges that each, have their own small rewards for players to collect.

The challenges aren't anything too extensive, and the main idea really is to dance in front of some cake and celebrate with Fortnite. Players, at the very least, have another cosmetic to use in the game. Along with the cake challenge is another very relaxed one, which is to outlast other opponents in Fortnite matches. It's not the hardest challenge, but it can be done quickly and easily with the right method.

Fortnite Birthday Challenge: How to outlast opponents in the game

(Image Credit: Epic Games)

The exact challenge requires you to collectively outlast 500 opponents. That number of course, carries forward over games, and will add up, so there is no need to sweat trying to get to the end of a match.

If players want to finish the challenge as fast as possible, then they'll need to change the play style for the time being. Rather than landing fast in a good position with some prominent floor loot, the complete opposite needs to be done.

Once the bus flies in and the player drops out of the bus, they need to pull the glider as fast as possible. The goal here is to float above the island for as long as possible. There is no real need to land and grab a weapon here.

If players float with their gliders right away and stay floating, it's likely that 30 or more players will already be dead by the time they hit the ground. It's incredibly low risk and easy to pull off. Once on the ground in the Fortnite match, there are a few options.

The easiest is to just hang out in a bush to hide for a while as more players are knocked out of the game. The most efficient way to finish the challenge after about 70 players are gone is to just leave the game. The last 30 players are going to last for a while and starting a new game and simply gliding again will be much faster.

This Fortnite Birthday Challenge isn't exactly challenging and will get completed regardless. If time isn't an issue, then there is nothing wrong with simply playing Fortnite matches and letting the challenge passively complete.