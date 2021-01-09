Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

Fortnite Bragging Rights: How to register, free shoutout from Epic, and other details

Everything to know about Friday Nite Bragging Rights in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)
Everything to know about Friday Nite Bragging Rights in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)
Tee Kay
ANALYST
Modified 09 Jan 2021, 15:39 IST
Feature
Advertisement

Epic Games recently announced new competitive events in Fortnite that reward players with social shoutouts from @FNCompetitive each week.

The Friday Nite Bragging Rights will begin on January 9th, and according to Epic Games, it would be a weekly tournament in Fortnite. Players participating in the weekly event will get matched against opponents according to "platform grouping."

The Friday Nite Bragging Rights event is a strict trio event, which means players can only participate with a team of three.

The scoring system for the Friday Nite Bragging Rights tournament is:

  • Victory Royale: 25 Points
  • 2nd: 20 Points
  • 3rd: 16 Points
  • 4th: 14 Points
  • 5th: 13 Points
  • 6th: 12 Points
  • 7th: 11 Points
  • 8th: 10 Points
  • 9th: 9 Points
  • 10th: 8 Points
  • 11th: 7 Points
  • 12th: 6 Points
  • 13th: 5 Points
  • 14th 4 Points
  • 15th: 3 Points
  • 16th: 2 Points
  • 17th: 1 Point
  • Each Elimination: 1 Point

Here's everything to know about this competitive event in Fortnite.

Advertisement

Friday Nite Bragging Rights in Fortnite

The inaugural Friday Nite Bragging Right tournament is all set to begin today, i.e., January 9th. Fortnite Competitive's Twitter account confirmed the same. The event will be held every Friday until March 12th for all regions.

Like the name suggests, winners will receive a shoutout from the official Fortnite Competitive Twitter handle. All the other official rules for the tournament can be found here. Additionally, the schedule for upcoming Bragging Rights events on Fortnite is updated here.

The Fortnite Bragging Rights tournament series, unlike Cash Cups, is open for all, irrespective of the skill level. To participate in the tournament, gamers need to log into the game, head to the "Competitive" tab, and join with their teams. All the teammates must be on the same platform.

It is safe to say that a free-to-join competitive tournament will give the players something to cheer about every week. Additionally, winning would mean that the teams' players receive social media shoutouts to brag about.

Advertisement

Despite being greeted with joy by the community, it remains to be seen how the Friday Nite Bragging Rights event performs in the long run. Given that Fortnite is famous for its gigantic collaborations, the tournament could witness certain modifications.

Until that happens, Friday Nite Bragging Rights might just become a trendy weekly event for the Fortnite community.

Published 09 Jan 2021, 15:39 IST
Fortnite Battle Royale Fortnite Updates & Patch Notes Fortnite Events Updates
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी