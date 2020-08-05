Fortnite cars update: SypherPK and Ali-A react

The much-awaited Fortnite cars update has finally arrived in-game as part of the V13.40 update. Since downtime began, fans across the globe have been eagerly awaiting the update which would introduce driveable cars in Fortnite.

Prior to cars, only motorboats were available as a medium of transport in Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3.

With the update finally being released, the hype surrounding Fortnite cars has been unreal, with players live-streaming the entire cars gameplay:

Mammoth stream today for the @FortniteGame cars update! Appreciate all the love guys <3

CARS ARE KINDA SICK AYE??? pic.twitter.com/G0GljuEf1E — Muselk (@muselk) August 5, 2020

Ordered pizza and I'm starting up the stream in just a little bit - CARS UPDATE on Fortnite tonight! HYPE 🔥 — Typical Gamer (@TypicalGamer) August 5, 2020

Popular streamers like SypherPK and Ali-A also posted reaction videos on YouTube, highlighting the Fortnite cars gameplay.

Also Read: Fortnite cars: what time does the update come out?

SypherPK reacts to Fortnite cars

Advertisement

Ali 'SypherPK' Hassan is often one of the first streamers to release videos related to Fortnite updates and this time around, he woke up at 4am just to record his Fortnite cars piece!

Everything Epic didn't tell you about how I woke up at 4AM to record this video please go watch :)https://t.co/kiMXfhp9xo pic.twitter.com/8o8kP6CGAj — SypherPK (@SypherPK) August 5, 2020

Sypher could not contain his excitement at the prospect of cars as he began by saying:

Ladies and Gentlemen, cars are in the game of Fortnite . Cars are here and from what I can see so far they seem pretty darn cool!

He took a gas can to fuel up his truck, only to be interrupted by another car speeding towards him. On seeing the other player struggling to control the car and on eliminating him, Sypher remarked:

Dude..does this guy have his driver's license? You're supposed to bring the car right upto the gas tank like a normal human being unlike that guy.

Impressed by the Fortnite radio station feature, he remarked how one can listen to mainstream artists like Drake and Post Malone in-game. From figuring out how gas cans work to realising that cars don't float on water, SypherPK is in complete awe of the new features involved in the car update.

His major takeaway from the cars update?

You can actually get pretty funky with it man, like you can swap seats , jump out the window , shoot them and jump out...oh man that's actually kind of lit!

Also Read: Fortnite community reacts to cars being added in-game, cars details and more

Ali-A reacts to Fortnite cars

Popular British YouTuber Alastair 'Ali-A' Aiken also released a Fortnite cars reaction video, where he ended up claiming a victory royale after flying through a custom made ramp:

On landing at Lazy Lake, he quickly searched for the cars and was taken aback when he spotted a Lamborghini! On driving it, he remarks

This is so sick...let's go baby! this has to be my favourite one so far, even though it's literally the first car I've gotten into.

Carried away by the speed of the Lamborghini, he hilariously drove into the gas tanks and blew them up instead of refuelling. He next tried out the Mudflap pickup truck, which is seriously impressive.

This one looks fun for carrying your mates around, putting stuff on the back and just messing around ..and oh boy, is it good at bashing into things!This thing is powerful!

From discovering Taxis to trying out power slides and drifting, Ali-A certainly appears thrilled at the new Fortnite cars update.