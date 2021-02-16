Fortnite Chapter 1: Revisiting top 5 locations from the old Fortnite map

Fans of Fortnite have been asking Epic Games to bring back the Fortnite Chapter 1 map to the game. Some fans believe that the first map was better than the current map in Fortnite.

Note: These are the opinions of the writer

Top 5 locations in the Fortnite Chapter 1 map

#1 - Shifty Shafts

Shifty shafts was one of the named locations in Fortnite Chapter 1. This location resembled a mine.

Located to the east of Polar Peak, this area was littered with houses that probably accommodated miners. Not many people landed here, but this place had a decent amount of loot.

#2 - Tilted Towers

Advertisement

Tilted Towers was one of the most popular locations during Fortnite Chapter 1. This location was located adjacent to the Loot Lake.

Despite being a popular location, the POI was destroyed in a volcanic eruption during season 8. This location returned in Chapter 2 Season 5. It's now known as Salty Towers.

#3 - Junk Junction

Junk Junction was the northernmost area on the map in Fortnite Chapter 1. This place was one of the few in the old map to contain a basketball hoop.

Junk Junction was located northwest of the Starry Suburbs. The loot was decent in this POI. However, there weren't many players who preferred landing here.

#4 - Tomato Town

Advertisement

Tomato town was another very popular landing zone during Fortnite Chapter 1. Located to the west of Wailing Wood, this spot had a gas station and a pizza pit.

This was a popular spot among Fortnite players. Due to its popularity, a part of it returned in Chapter 2 Season 5 of Fortnite. The current spot is located beside the orchard, and most of it is covered in sand.

#5 - Dusty Depot

This popular landing spot in Fortnite Chapter 1 had three warehouses of different colors. One of the warehouses also had a giant launchpad built inside of it.

This location was located to the north of Salty Springs in Fortnite Chapter 1. Although this POI was partially destroyed during Season 4, Chapter 1, it made a return during Season X in the same chapter.