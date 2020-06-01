Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3 leaks confirm the 'flood' theme

New Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3 leaks. (Image Credits: ISORI on YT)

Fortnite Season 3 is fast approaching. Amidst the Doomsday and End-of-Season event chaos, a new addition to Fortnite Season 3 leaks has recently surfaced that is being dubbed as the 'Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3' poster teaser.

The image in question was originally leaked in the Playstation Store as an icon for the leak's Fortnite section.

Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3 leaks - New Teaser revealed in the Fortnite Playstation store.

Leaked Image from the PlayStation Store.

Many players picked up on the freshly-arrived image, and now a horde of new theories and speculations surround the game's Season 3 leak.

Many believe the Fortnite Season 3 delay was deliberate and was hinted way back in Season 9 (Image Credits: u/GAK160204)

Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3 was originally scheduled to release on 4th of June 2020. However, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the release of the new season had to be pushed back to 11th of June 2020.

The Season 3 delay comes as an opportunity to many players to farm XP and level up in the game.

In the new Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 leaks, the leaked image showed the Fortnite Battle Bus passing through an island completely underwater with the exception of a tiny portion in the background.

The island originally featured in a Block party Fortnite video.

Interestingly enough, the island featured on the background was identical to an island that was first revealed in a Season 9 Fortnite Block party video.

WATCH: Fortnite Block Party trailer

Does this confirm the Fortnite Season 3 "Underwater" theme?

Multiple Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3 leaks point towards an underwater theme.

Keeping in mind, the prior Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3 leaks and how 'swimming' was teased multiple times, the 'flooded' map theory seems to have some credence.

On the contrary, how the transition from the current Fortnite map to a "flooded" one happens would be a sight to behold.

Most Fortnite Season 3 leaks suggest that the flooding of Battle Royale island would occur as a result of mishaps during the Doomsday event. The energy that is currently building up around the device could be responsible for destroying areas in the map, causing water from around the island to pour in.