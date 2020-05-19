Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3 Leaks: Lazy Lake Flooding, Doomsday Phase 3, v12.60 Fortnite Update & StandartSkill Tournament
- New leaks have surfaced that hint towards the legitimacy of the Fortnite Season 3 theme.
- Fortnite v12.60 update is expected to bring massive changes to the battle royale island.
With each passing day, Fortnite is moving closer to Season 3, which has generated a lot of hype. The updates leading up to Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 2 has filled the battle royale island with hints that point towards what the next season might hold for us.
From Midas' infamous Doomsday device waiting to unleash its mysterious wrath to the constant Season 3 'Flood' theories hovering around the Fortnite community - here are a few new leaks that have surfaced from popular Fortnite data leakers in the recent past.
- Lazy Lake Flooding
- Doomsday event in Fortnite
- Fortnite v12.60 update follow up
- StandartSkill Tournament
Lazy Lake starting to submerge underwater?
What better way to kick off the flood theme than to start off with a POI that has a 'Lake' in its name. It seems like the first spot to go underwater has been selected - the beloved 'Lazy Lake'
With each Fortnite update, players started to notice that certain areas around the POI were submerged underwater. Initially, many chalked it off as a 'Visual glitch' until it started happening consistently around many spots at Lazy.
Fortnite update v12.60 may flood the potentially doomed Lazy Lake even further. Now that water levels are starting to rise around the map, the whole flood theme for Fortnite season 3 might start to sound more pratical.
Midas' Doomsday event in Fortnite
Perhaps the most sought after question recently is, 'When is Doomsday event on Fortnite?'
Based on an educated guess, the Doomsday event should take place between the Fortnite update v12.60 or v13.00, just before the new season begins. It is still unclear how Epic Games plans to move the Fortnite storyline forward, meaning that we will just have to wait for it in anticipation.
The Phase 3 of the Doomsday device should be active on May 20th at 10 AM EST, according to a popular Fortnite leaker, iFireMonkey.
Fortnite v12.60 update
The Fortnite update 12.60 is expected to be rolled out this week. Data-leakers speculated the leak to be pushed out on 19th May 2020, although that seems to have been delayed (unless it gets released later in the day).
You can read our detailed guide on all the bug fixes and other specifics about v12.60 Fortnite update here.
StandartSkill Tournament
A popular German Youtuber who goes by the name StandartSkill could possibly be collaborating with Epic Games to organize an event titled the 'Standart Skill Cup' The event is available only for the EU region and for limited to players on console.
You can register for the event here, which will likely be out when Fortnite v12.60 update goes live.