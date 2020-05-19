Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3 Leaks: Lazy Lake Flooding, Doomsday Phase 3, v12.60 Fortnite Update & StandartSkill Tournament

The first teaser for Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3 (Image Credits: Fortnite Intel)

With each passing day, Fortnite is moving closer to Season 3, which has generated a lot of hype. The updates leading up to Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 2 has filled the battle royale island with hints that point towards what the next season might hold for us.

From Midas' infamous Doomsday device waiting to unleash its mysterious wrath to the constant Season 3 'Flood' theories hovering around the Fortnite community - here are a few new leaks that have surfaced from popular Fortnite data leakers in the recent past.

Lazy Lake Flooding

Doomsday event in Fortnite

Fortnite v12.60 update follow up

StandartSkill Tournament

Lazy Lake starting to submerge underwater?

Multiple spots at Lazy Lake are seeing a substantial rise in water levels (Image Credits: iFireMonkey)

What better way to kick off the flood theme than to start off with a POI that has a 'Lake' in its name. It seems like the first spot to go underwater has been selected - the beloved 'Lazy Lake'

With each Fortnite update, players started to notice that certain areas around the POI were submerged underwater. Initially, many chalked it off as a 'Visual glitch' until it started happening consistently around many spots at Lazy.

Fortnite update v12.60 may flood the potentially doomed Lazy Lake even further. Now that water levels are starting to rise around the map, the whole flood theme for Fortnite season 3 might start to sound more pratical.

Midas' Doomsday event in Fortnite

Perhaps the most sought after question recently is, 'When is Doomsday event on Fortnite?'

Advertisement

An image of Doomsday device in Fortnite (Image Credits: FortTroy)

Based on an educated guess, the Doomsday event should take place between the Fortnite update v12.60 or v13.00, just before the new season begins. It is still unclear how Epic Games plans to move the Fortnite storyline forward, meaning that we will just have to wait for it in anticipation.

Also Read: Fortnite: Wild Gunner skin price, images and review

The Phase 3 of the Doomsday device should be active on May 20th at 10 AM EST, according to a popular Fortnite leaker, iFireMonkey.

⚡️Doomsday, Doomsday, what does Midas have planned?



Based on common occurrences, if each stage for the Doomsday device is the same amount of time apart we should expect to see Stage 3 of the doomsday wires on May 20th at 10 AM Eastern Time, which is after v12.60 should come out. pic.twitter.com/csoi5iKZCP — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) May 17, 2020

Fortnite v12.60 update

The Fortnite update 12.60 is expected to be rolled out this week. Data-leakers speculated the leak to be pushed out on 19th May 2020, although that seems to have been delayed (unless it gets released later in the day).

You can read our detailed guide on all the bug fixes and other specifics about v12.60 Fortnite update here.

StandartSkill Tournament

The StandartSkill Cup is expected to go live with the 12.60 Fortnite update.

A popular German Youtuber who goes by the name StandartSkill could possibly be collaborating with Epic Games to organize an event titled the 'Standart Skill Cup' The event is available only for the EU region and for limited to players on console.

You can register for the event here, which will likely be out when Fortnite v12.60 update goes live.