Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4: SypherPK claims a Victory Royale by using the 'rarest' item in the game- The Galactus Gun

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 is almost halfway through its Marvel-themed season, where we've seen the likes of popular superheroes such as Iron Man, Thor, Wolverine, Groot and others appear on the Fortnite island.

However, one of the major characters this season, around whom the plot revolves, is yet to make an appearance in-game. That character is none other than the Marvel supervillain, the Devourer of Worlds, Galactus himself.

A significant chunk of the storyline this season will be devoted to the impending battle against Galactus, and it was only recently that his ominous drones or Gatherers appeared in the game, which is a sign that the Nexus War will be upon us very soon:

Keeping in mind the impact Galactus will have on this season, popular Fortnite streamer Ali "SypherPK" Hassan recently released a YouTube video where he tried to use only the Galactus Gun obtained from the Gatherers, to eke out a victory.

SypherPK unleashes the power of the Galactus Gun in Fortnite

Advertisement

In order to get hold of a Galactus Gun, you will have to stay alive until the first storm circle closes. Then, all you have to do is simply follow the red light in the sky, defeat the Gatherer drone and quickly equip the Galactus Gun before it despawns.

Right at the beginning of the video, SypherPK explains why exactly this task could prove to be difficult as he heads into a game of Fortnite Squads alongside his brothers:

The reason why this is difficult is cause while you have the Galactus Gun in your hand , you cannot heal, you cannot build or swap to your weapons.

He then goes on to decimate opponents with the Galactus Gun as he gives detailed instructions to his squadmates:

When I gotta get the last kill with the blasters you guys have to make sure that you don't kill the last guy alright, don't dunk on him!

On getting two quick eliminations, SypherPK cries out ecstatically:

This gun is insane, it's the best gun ever! Woohoo!

However, he also goes on to offer a valuable piece of advice:

Yo, this gun doesn't work in water...I think the water is the counter.

At another vital point in the game, Sypher states that the gun enables him to 'walk' through builds, as he realizes just how overpowered the Galactus Gun is in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4.

However, Sypher's quest to kill the last guy at the end is shattered as his brother Otto rains on his parade by trolling him and getting the kill for himself, as a visibly distraught Sypher looks on in shock.