Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4: Where is the heart shaped island in the game? 

Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4, is entirely Marvel-themed and features popular superheroes such as Iron Man, Wolverine, Groot, Thor, and others.

Apart from exciting new emotes, skins, and POIs, Epic Games has also added challenges that provide you with XP upon completion.

These challenges are vital in improving your rank and leveling up on the Fortnite Battle Pass. One of the most significant challenges of Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4, so far has been the Awakening Challenges, which helped unlock new skin variants of popular Marvel superheroes such as Thor, She-Hulk, and Groot.

One of the key challenges of the Groot Awakening Challenges involved planting a seed at the Heart-shaped island in Fortnite.

While the challenge seemed relatively simple, some players have been complaining that the island seems to have disappeared. So where exactly is the Heart-Shaped island in Fortnite?

Fortnite Heart Shaped island Location and status in-game

The Heart-Shaped island is located on the west side of the Fortnite map, roughly between Sweaty Sands and Holly Hedges.

To be more precise, it is situated among the small islands/rocks near Sweaty Sands.

The players need to land at the Heart-Shaped island, hit the prompt button, and successfully plant a seed as Groot, to complete the Awakening Challenge.

The Heart-Shaped Island Location in-game (Image Credits: Twitter)

While the location seems relatively easy to find, players have been unable to locate the island, which now appears to have mysteriously disappeared from the Fortnite map.

As a result of this, the Groot Awakening Challenges seemed to have been automatically completed.

However, as players began to voice their disapproval, Epic Games decided to add the Heart Shaped island back to the game, as confirmed by their Trello board:

With the addition of the Heart Shaped island, players can now officially complete the Groot Awakening Challenges once again.