Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5: What we know so far

Ever since Chapter 2 Season 4 began on 27th August 2020, players have spent thousands of hours grinding, unlocking new superheroes and testing their superpowers. With the Battle Pass screen in Fortnite reading "Chapter 2 – Season 4 through November 30th", players are busy trying to reach max tier before the battle pass runs out.

However, with the Nexus Wars narrative and the ever-looming threat of Galactus' arrival to the island, fans can't help but wonder what is to come in Fortnite: Batlle Royale's Chapter 2 Season 5

When does Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 start?

According to the information present on Epic Games' website as well as the Battle Pass screen in Fortnite, the Season 4 Battle Pass is supposed to run till 30th November.

This information indicates that Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 could well be on it's way on 30th November 2020. However, with a history of extending the Battle Pass by a week or two for overtime, it is extremely difficult at this moment to say for certain.

Having said that, Chapter 2 Season 4 of Fortnite will complete it's 14th week in the final week of November, which is 4 more than the usual 10 week run time which Chapter 2 Season 3 had.

What are the changes that we can expect in Fortnite Season 5?

We haven't had any official announcement from Epic Games' so far regarding the changes which will be coming in with Season 5, however, that hasn't stopped the fans from creating their own thories.

Some of these theories include,

A new Heavy Weapon is in the works.



It may be a cross between a Grenade Launcher and a Minigun. A prototype mesh is included, which appears to be a minigun without its barrel.



Really interesting weapon in the works, stay tuned. Gun stats + Mesh in pics below. pic.twitter.com/600kpmfUIh — Mang0e - Fortnite Dataminer (@Mang0e_) September 28, 2020

With this being said, we have seen a flurry of new additions to Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 with new characters like Thor, She-Hulk, Groot, Storm, Mystique, Iron Man, Wolverine and others.

There's also been rumours of a Captain Marvel character being introduced to Fortnite as well and all with the ever-lloming danger of Galactus approaching, it seems like Fortnite has a bunch of new and exciting changes coming soon.

For now, all we can do is wait as Epic Games' provides an update about Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5.