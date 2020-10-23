Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5: Why another collaboration like Marvel isn't a good idea

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 has been a treat for fans so far. The successful collaboration with Marvel has seen the Avengers come to the island to protect it from Galactus.
It is brilliant from a narrative perspective, as Tony Stark has taken charge of this defense and built up a fortress. However, from the gameplay perspective, is Fortnite actually doing great?
While fans and players have enjoyed the season so far, a significant section is displeased with Epic Games. Several streamers, pros, and regular players have reported how Fortnite is turning into an advertisement of sorts because of all the collaborations.
Simultaneously, this game is becoming more pay-to-win with some cosmetics.
Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5: More collabs could be damaging
Currently, Fortnite is being ruled by a mythic-driven meta, which has ruined the game for many players. Having abilities in a shooter game is brilliant, but too much of it takes away its essence.
This was one reason why Epic decided to remove Dr. Doom's Mystical Bomb from the FNCS, as it was becoming unfair and causing technical errors.
As a community, players have seen a rise in content, especially concerning international influencers. Travis Scott, BTS, DJ Slushii, J Balvin — Fortnite has been keeping the party rolling with these celebrities.
Similarly, there have been partnerships with different games like Rocket League. Epic is essentially trying to project Fortnite as a platform of expression that transcends boundaries. It is no more just a building game with a battle royale dynamic.
After the introduction of Fortnitemares: Midas' Revenge, players could not keep calm about all these arbitrary changes. Clix, one of the top Fortnite pros, also expressed his dissatisfaction on live stream.
Some players have even taken to social media suggesting that collaborations have ruined Fortnite.
Also read: Fortnite - How to survive hot drop locations in Chapter 2 Season 4
The Fortnite community wants its old game back
With the introduction of Shadow Zombies, Fortnite has tried to incorporate a Gulag mechanic like that of Call Of Duty: Warzone. While some love it, others criticize it as a waste of time, as there is no alternative to becoming a character again from a Shadow Zombie.
There has been a community uprising that detests the inclusion of zombie respawns.
Thus, the question remains: Is it a good idea for Fortnite to collaborate again in Season 5? Perhaps not. Players have been entertained, and popular culture has been celebrated in Fortnite. But it has also ruined the game to an extent.
According to numerous discussions on Reddit, collaborations take players away from the objective and make them focus on worthless content. For example, the actual Fortnite narrative is nowhere to be found amongst all the Avengers-based-mythic-meta.
Similarly, Midas' reincarnation has not exactly been the best idea, mostly because fans kept wondering what happened to him after the device event.
Another question has popped up about Jules and her sudden disappearance. These loose ends perhaps will be closed later, but for now, players are not looking forward to another collaboration season in Fortnite.
Also read: Fortnite - How to catch the Midas FishPublished 23 Oct 2020, 16:41 IST