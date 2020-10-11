Fortnite’s Chapter 2 Season 4 has single-handedly solved the ‘content problem’, with a plethora of new characters, POIs, features, and weapons having been added to the game. With quite a few more characters expected to make an appearance over the coming weeks, Fortnite fans might already be wondering what impact this will have on the original storyline.

Quite a few fans had reservations about how exactly the host of Marvel characters will fit in with the original Fortnite storyline. As of now, people expect the game to return to its normal non-Marvel version when the current season ends.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4

Fortnite Chapter 2: When is the current Season ending?

With no official confirmation or announcement about when Chapter 2 Season 4 will end, fans expect the season to go on longer than the previous ones. There are quite a lot of storyline developments and new content that is still expected to be added.

It must be remembered that Fortnite’s Chapter 2 Season 3 lasted a total of 71 days ie., from 17th June to 27th July. However, Chapter 2 Season 4 should last longer than this, and will go on till the end of November. Initially various Fortnite leakers had cited December 11th as the date the season is expected to end.

Chapter 2 - Season 4 End Date: December 11th. #Fortnite — Mikey (@MikeDulaimi) August 27, 2020

However, since then various leakers have confirmed that Fortnite’s Chapter 2 Season 4 will actually end on 30th November. This means that the season will last for a total of 95 days, which should be enough time for quite a few more storyline twists to be included.

Of course, in the past we have seen Epic Games get into multiple delays with respect to release dates.

Advertisement

Hence, although the Fortnite’s Chapter 2 Season 4 has been speculated to end on 30th November, there might be unforeseen delays which would mean the update comes out somewhere in December.

Regardless, quite a few content creators are already looking forward to a return to the original storyline without superhero-interference. Currently, it seems as if gamers will have to wait till at least 30th November for Season 5.