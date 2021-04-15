Fortnite Chonkers Tire Set cancels fall damage; players discover a new glitch

The 16.20 update introduced the new Fortnite Chonkers Tire Set. Not only can players conquer the map with these tires, thanks to a glitch, but they also act as lifesavers.

For a game like Fortnite, glitches are inevitable. They do get patched out eventually, but players get a good amount of time to have fun with them.

Does the Fortnite Chonkers Tire Set cancel fall damage?

Surprisingly, the Fortnite Chonkers Tire Set does cancel fall damage, which is most likely a glitch. This was brought to notice by an individual on Reddit who posted a video displaying the same.

For those who didn't know, the Fortnite Chonkers Tire Set can be thrown on the ground and made to act like a trampoline of sorts. In the video mentioned above, the player built a very high platform and proceeded to jump off it. Right before they jumped, they dropped the tire set on the ground.

The player proceeded to land on the tire set, which expanded a bit upon hitting the ground. When the player came in contact with the set, they simply bounced off it and dropped to the side without taking any damage.

The Fortnite Chonkers Tire Set can be used in some interesting scenarios in the game. Although they can't break builds, they can definitely help players get out of boxed-up places, as demonstrated by the Fortnite professional player, Ali "SypherPK" Hassan, in one of his videos.

Advertisement

Overall, glitch or no glitch, not only does the Fortnite Chonkers Tire Set help people conquer the highest points on the map, but it also has the potential to break someone's fall.

How does the Fortnite Chonkers Tire Set fit in with the recent map changes?

When it comes to the map, the primal corruption seems to be spreading. With the corruption slowly starting to encroach upon populated areas of the map, off-road tracks seem to be slowly growing by the day. The Fortnite Chonkers Tire Set makes it easy for cars to go off-road, making them an ideal attachment for the ongoing season.

There are also speculations of certain mechanical forces coming into the game to combat the primal forces. Thanks to the collaboration with Horizon Zero Dawn, there is a possibility of mechanical dinosaurs being introduced in the game. Although this is just speculation for now, there's a high chance that it may be true for Fortnite Season 6.