Fortnite Season 6 could soon get 'Robot' dinosaurs to spar Primal dinosaurs, suggests a new theory

Fortnite Season 6 could see an influx of robot dinosaurs. This theory would have seemed far-fetched earlier, but now that the Horizon Zero Dawn collaboration has been confirmed, this theory is highly plausible.

Aloy, the character from Horizon Zero Dawn, who is supposed to come to the item shop on 15 April, fights robot dinosaurs in the original game. Since there's a Fortnite and Horizon Zero Dawn collaboration at this point in time, Aloy could bring in a few robot dinosaurs of her own to fight the primal forces on the island.

Will there be robot dinosaurs in Fortnite Season 6?

Robot dinosaurs coming to the game does make sense with respect to the current season. There are two branches of weapons in the game already, the Mechanical Weapons and the Primal Weapons, so it makes perfect sense for Mechanical forces to take on the Primal forces in Fortnite Season 6.

Epic Games has already started adding minor elements from Horizon Zero Dawn to Fortnite Season 6. The Blaze Canisters from the game have been spotted near broken dinosaur egg shells in Fortnite.

Although characters from other games have been seen in Fortnite before, Aloy and robot dinosaurs in Fortnite will make the Horizon Zero Dawn collaboration one of the biggest collaborations when it comes to another game franchise.

Having said that, robot dinosaurs are just speculation at this point. There is no official word that these elements will be seen in the game, but they wouldn't be out of place if they were to make it to the game.

Overall, the Fortnite Season 6 16.20 update has set the ball rolling with respect to the storyline in Fortnite. The Foundation, who is currently stuck within the Spire, is contacting players on the island and is telling them that Jones knows.

As per the Spire Quests, players are being tasked to seek out all the Jonesy snapshots on the island, in order to find out what they know. The story is finally beginning to take shape, and from the looks of it, there is something sinister lurking on the horizon in Fortnite Season 6.