Fortnite community urges Epic Games to bring back story-line loading screens

The Fortnite community is tired of dull static loading screens.

Loading screens with a story on them are the smartest way for devs to make these waiting periods interesting. Fortnite used to have screens that displayed lore not too long ago. Now, the screens either show epic quests or things related to what's going on in the game.

Many people do not enjoy this change. Story loading screens create immersion but bad loading screens can take away from the immersive gameplay experience that Fortnite undoubtedly aims to deliver.

The Reddit post asking for this on the official Fortnite Reddit has recently been taken down. This may mean that Fortnite does not appreciate u/SuitableMammoth leading fans to believe the new screen is not as acceptable. The comments seem to agree with SuitableMammoth and are very much in support of going back to the old screens.

Hopefully, this post was only removed owing to the fact that they talked a feature in Fortnite down.

Fortnite should learn from other popular gaming loading screens

Sims 3 gave out helpful tips on the game and Sims 4 allowed players to play I Spy with their loading screen. Any players that found the things that the Sims 4 screen was looking for received some in-game points.

Namco once patented loading screen games in 1995. This kept any other company from having minigames while their game loads. The patent expired in 2015, which is good, because this would help out every developer with their loading screens.

Some of Dragon Age: Inquisition's only bad feedback was that the story loading screen transitioned to a black loading screen. The black loading screen was sometimes reported to take longer as well. Despite this issue, the story part of the loading screen was well-loved.

Fortnite has many ways that they could make their loading screens more interesting, instead of going back to the old way if they prefer not to.

