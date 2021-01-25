5 Fortnite hunters that should arrive in Season 5 after Terminator & Predator

Fortnite has recently brought Terminator, Sarah Connor, and Predator onto the scene.

Jonesy always gives big hints on who could entering the fray. Some clues were already deciphered. The mud sheet was for Predator, the red greasepaint was for Kratos, the sunglasses for Terminator and Sarah Connor, and the syrup was for the popular Mancake.

The additions solidify the "hunter" approach that this season is going for. Based on the clues that are remaining, there are still five big-name hunters to come this Season.

Fortnite will introduce these 5 Hunters next

# 5 Lara Croft/Nathan Drake

Image via Naughty Dog & Crystal Dynamics

The popular explorers themselves. Fans have speculated this one for so long, but Terminator has discouraged some. Sarah Connor was the skin that was alluded to be Lara Croft but it wasn't to be.

Fortnite leak: a Tomb Raider skin may be coming pic.twitter.com/33kSLJdAvy — Grit Your Teeth Gaming (@Grit_Gaming20) January 22, 2021

The table in Fornite has a pouch with a piece of gold. If not Lara Croft, then it has definitely got to be Nathan Drake.

Advertisement

Related: Uncharted Movie: Twitter reacts as Tom Holland meets Nolan North in exclusive first look images of Nathan Drake

# 4 The Scout

Image via Valve

Scouts are well-known hunters, and Team Fortress 2's Scout is no exception. The hand wraps are an easy giveaway for the scout because his hands are notoriously wrapped.

The Scout hunts other players and information. Scouts are notoriously good hunters due to being out in the wilderness for so long. Fortnite will not have an easy time taking this one from Valve, but it is possible.

Related: Top 4 free-to-play games on Steam: 2020 edition

# 3 - Neo

Image via Warner Bros.

Advertisement

How deep does the rabbit hole go? There are red and blue candies/paintballs on the table. This could be a reference to the red and blue pill that Neo has the option of taking in The Matrix.

Neo isn't a bounty hunter, but he does hunt agents, and agents are a big part of Fortnite. Players have also seen John Wick, who is played by Keanu Reeves. Keanu Reeves also plays Neo, and The Matrix 4 is coming out soon.

Related: Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 guide: How to complete Mandalorian Beskar Armor Challenges and Legendary Quest

#2 - Geralt of Rivia

Image via CD Projekt Red

Toss a coin to your Witcher. The pouch of tokens is most likely referencing Geralt of Rivia. Witchers are bounty hunters, but they hunt monsters. This one is an obvious catch that not many have identified. CD Projekt Red has let Geralt play in Soul Caliber VI as well as Daemon X Machina. This makes Geralt very likely to be in other games like Fortnite.

Related: Cyberpunk 2077 vs The Witcher 3: Map comparison

# 1 - Tenet

Image via Epic Games & Tenet

Advertisement

Tenet has been teased for, at least, a season on Fortnite. This isn't a guess from a table. This is an in-game Easter egg reveal. Since Tenet is about hunting a key and this season is about hunters. The more players think about it, the more it makes sense. Tenet is probably the only one on this list not directly referenced by the table in some way.

This number one on the list because it's the only one with a definite in-game reveal due to its recognizable Easter Egg. This is the one that Fortnite players feel the most confident about.

Related: A Fortnite x Tenet crossover could be next on the way, suggests new theory