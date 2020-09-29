Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 has already seen innumerable new cosmetics and skins. These include a number of Marvel-themed superhero characters that have arrived on the Fortnite island. With more Marvel characters expected in the coming weeks, certain other cosmetics have also been released.

A few days ago, two new skins belonging to the Courageous Era set were leaked, among others. The Courageous era set was available in the Fortnite Item shop on the 27th of September. The set consists of a total of 8 cosmetics, including the uncommon Illustrated wrap. In this article, we look at everything that is known about the Fortnite Courageous Era set.

Warriors from long lost lands enter the arena as they chart a course for a new world.



Fortnite Courageous Era Set: How Much does it Cost?

Out of the 8 cosmetics, the two outfits are called Antheia and Morro. The Antheia outfit comes with the ‘Steelfeather Shield’ back bling and costs a total of 1500 V-bucks. The in-game description for the outfit is “Guardian of forgotten lands”.

The Morro outfit on the other hand costs a total of 1800 V-bucks. This is due to the additional harvesting tool called ‘Destiny’s Edge’, and ‘Vanquisher’s Oath’ back bling, which is included with this outfit. The official in-game description for Morro is “Warrior from a long lost world”.

In addition to these cosmetics that are part of the two outfits, there are three other cosmetics in the Courageous Era Set as well. A rare glider called ‘Dawn’s Promise’ is also part of Fortnite’s Courageous Era set and can be bought for 1,200 V-bucks. The in-game description for ‘Dawn’s Promise’ is “Chart a course to a new world”.

The set also includes a rare harvesting tool called ‘Hunting Song’ which can be bought for 800 V-bucks. The in-game description is “It’s a little sharp”, and there is an additional style variant called “Toon” as well.

Finally, we have the uncommon ‘Illustrated’ Fortnite wrap which is also part of the Courageous Era set. The wrap has a red, blue and golden design, and can be bought from the Fortnite Item shop for a total of 300 V-bucks. Of course, the Courageous Era set was available on the 27th September, and Fortnite players will have to wait until it is added again.

