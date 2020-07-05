Fortnite Creative Mode: Prop Hunt

Fortnite creative modes offer players a new way to play their favorite game.

Anyone who hasn't yet tried Prop Hunt should give these ones a shot.

(Image Credit: @Enviro_Jo)

Just that title alone is usually enough for everyone to understand immediately what I am talking about. However, just in case you’ve never played or heard of prop hunt, here’s a quick breakdown of what it is and why you should play it in Fortnite creative mode.

Prop Hunt Fortnite

Fortnite: prop hunt is basically what happens when you put the classic children’s game Hide-and-Seek into any kind of internet environment. Players have their characters turned into items commonly found strewn about the map, referred to as props, while one player is turned into the seeker who must find them after a brief waiting period.

The game mode tests the hiders’ ability to creatively disguise themselves, their ability to keep their cool when someone is close by, and how good they are at moving secretly when an area gets too dangerous.

The seeker, often limited in ammo to prevent them from just shooting everything in the environment, has to keep their eye out for anything that looks out of place in order to find these props. It’s a thrilling game for everyone involved as players take turns hiding and seeking each other.

If you're ready to take a break from arena or other competitive game types, Fortnite: prop hunt is here for you.

Fortnite Prop Hunt Codes

Fortnite prop hunt is hilarious. Most fun I have had in a while.



watch full video here: https://t.co/8mQ4sspa8y pic.twitter.com/dSeYWS5ywJ — Diggy (@Diggums_) June 22, 2019

I was going to simply show one prop hunt code, but there isn’t really a reason to choose one over another. Even moreso, prop hunt games are better if you switch the maps every once in a while to keep players exploring new environments. If you have a few friends you can get together to try these out, or a discord server you can put out a public call for players on, then here are a few Fortnite map codes that can get you started.

Prop Hunt: Stray Kite Farms by StrayKite: 6069-9263-9110

City Park Prop Hunt by EatYouShay: 4760-0262-7171

Yacht Prop Hunt by DTF: 7478-3155-2392

Prop Hunt Pueblo by Echo: 7376-0341-4655

Toy Story Prop Hunt by TrizBear: 5530-6235-0681

Castle Prop Hunt by Rystero: 1754-4475-9207