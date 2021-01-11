Fortnite "Custom games" can now get content creators banned, Epic Games introduces new changes

Epic Games are implementing some significant changes in Fortnite battle royale that will transform the game in 2021.

Ali "SypherPK" Hassan recently uploaded a video where he spoke at length about all these changes coming to Fortnite. The most important change is "custom games" in Fortnite battle royale.

NEED 2 PROS FOR BAGUETTE CUSTOMS PLEASE — benjyfishy (@benjyfishy) January 10, 2021

SypherPK mentioned that these changes would affect pay-to-win outfits, creator code support, and most importantly, change the custom games in Fortnite.

SypherPK gives his verdict about the custom lobbies change in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5

Streamers have been playing with their subscribers in special custom rooms for a long time. It is one of the traditional ways content creators and streamers include their supporters in-game.

Apparently, this is not forbidden by Epic Games' "Terms Of Service." SypherPK mentioned that Epic Games would take action against popular streamers trying to create custom lobbies in Fortnite.

If I were to host someone fortnite custom scrims , who would be down ??? I have alot of people from my discord ready to participate #Fortnite @FortniteGame #streamer #gamer #customgames — TheClownPrinceOfGames (@harleybrownlie) January 11, 2021

This will affect gamers who subscribe to their favorite streamers on Twitch. SypherPK explained that Epic Games is enforcing a rule where there cannot be a pay-gate for subscribers to join custom lobbies in Fortnite.

Epic just BANNED a Big Part of Fortnite...: Today Epic announced they're BANNING custom games with subscribers.. Hope you enjoy! :D Watch me live at: https://t.co/k3EgYOJH2s Socials ... https://t.co/qTbTyMb4Qm #guestpost #europeannews #europenews pic.twitter.com/6ux1j2Xse8 — @network_easy (@Network_Easy) January 11, 2021

It is either going to be a free-for-all or no custom lobbies at all. Epic Games is implementing this simply because there shouldn't be any subscription requirement for joining these custom rooms in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5.

Kicking off "Building Week" tonight. Participating in the Clever Nation Community Event where we're going to be messing around in some Fortnite custom games. If you want to see if I still got skills & have some laughs with a great group of people swing by my Twitch channel. 💙🦋 — Tanfana830 (@Tanfana830) January 11, 2021

This was followed by an impactful bit of insight that targets the content creators directly. SypherPK mentions that Epic Games will reprimand any content creator who creates custom rooms by removing the creator codes.

Professional gamers might also get banned if they organize or participate in custom pay-gate subscriber lobbies in Fortnite.

"This is a little bit concerning. I'll tell you why," SypherPK continued by explaining how this is harmful to the Fortnite content creator community. He points out how custom games have not been updated in Fortnite for quite a while.

"Only reason people do subscriber-only customs because it is open to everybody," said SypherPK.

There are certain rules in these custom games that bar players from stream-sniping, teaming up, colluding, etc. Epic Games is implementing this change in custom lobbies without providing content creators with the tools to go ahead.

Streamers making custom lobbies should ban people who deliberately try to grief them after multiple warnings. Simultaneously, a better set of moderation tools should be introduced with more custom settings to regulate these lobbies in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5.

in v15.20, if you own any of the custom hero skins, expect them to make changes and give you an opportunity to refund it, even if you do not have any refund tokens left. (like they did with the toy trooper skins and kind of recently the old football skins) — Dallas: The Fortnite Leak Retweeter (temporarily) (@DallasFNIntel) January 10, 2021

Gamers use custom lobbies to play scrims with their viewers and subscribers. For a long time, Epic Games had not changed anything or introduced any new moderation tools for custom lobby creators.

In chapter one if they made a controversial decision and we said something about it they would apologise and go back on that update. This is coming of the recent news of Custom rule changes! — Fortnite History (@FortniteHQ0) January 11, 2021

SypherPK lamented that this new rule would forbid him from hosting custom games in Fortnite unless Epic Games adds some moderation tools to remove certain players that ruin these lobbies.

I love epic and what they have done with Fortnite but I feel like recently they have made some dumb decisions and don’t listen to us. They’ve realised that us complaining does nothing because we still play and forget after a week or two. — Fortnite History (@FortniteHQ0) January 11, 2021

Hopefully, Epic Games will introduce a bunch of moderation options for content creators in Fortnite so that they can arrange custom rooms in the future. However, it might be a while before they do so. For now, content creators might avoid hosting custom lobbies to save themselves from a legal situation.