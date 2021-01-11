The top 3 most mysterious skins in Fortnite history

Over the years, Fortnite has brought several characters to life through their brilliant narrative and concept design.

Some of these characters are recognized worldwide as pillars of popular culture. Epic Games successfully created a group of characters in Fortnite that will stand the test of time in years to come.

These characters can be found as legendary skins in Fortnite. Although some of them may not be for sale right now, Epic keeps rotating these outfits in the Fortnite item shop. The narrative attached to the outfits makes them unqiue.

Three instrumental characters that will decide the future of Fortnite

Based on their story arc, some of these characters are instrumental in the Fortnite universe. The focus here will be to discuss three of the most influential and mysterious characters in Fortnite that would define the future of the game.

#1 - Midas - Midas is perhaps the most influential character in Fortnite Chapter two. The man with the golden touch is made of the entire map weighed in gold.

Midas has evolved through season two and three but has not shown progress since Fortnitemares in season four. While several data miners are speculating that Midas is planning an act of revenge, few present actual evidence.

Rumor has it that a female Midas will be introduced in Fortnite through the Crew Monthly Subscription Pack in February 2021. Although that is great news for players who do not have the legendary outfit, it might be troublesome for Agent Jonesy.

Midas is a master strategist and knows when to strike down his opponents. In Chapter two - Season two and three, Midas showed his strength by fighting the storm itself during the Device event. Ever since his tragic loss, Midas has been plotting revenge.

He might make a return in Fortnite Chapter two - Season five to steal the dimension portal from Agent Jonesy and wreak havoc on the Fortnite map.

#2 - Agent Jonesy - Speaking of iconic personas, Agent Jonesy is one of the household characters in Fortnite. His contribution to Fortnite Island is inestimable. Although Agent Jonesy works for the organization responsible for the Fortnite simulation, he is different from other characters.

run run run run run run run run run run run run run



Agent Jonesy is perhaps the most human character in Fortnite representing the real world in the Fortnite simulation. Gamers have seen Jonesy during multiple Fortnite cinematic trailers making it an integral character in the narrative.

His role in Fortnite Chapter two - Season five is more of a bounty hunter who stops players from escaping the loop. Simultaneously, Agent Jonesy has been recruiting heroes and hunters from different dimensions to contain the Zero Point.

However, Agent Jonesy is naive and susceptible when it comes to deception. He might fall prey to the grand scheme orchestrated by Midas during Fortnite Chapter two - Season five.

The dimension portal device wielded by Agent Jonesy might come into focus during the latter part of this season. From the looks of it, the fight this time will be for the Fortnite multiverse.

#3 - The Seven - The Seven are an organization that first appeared in Fortnite Chapter one - Season four. Perhaps these characters cannot be defined as mutually exclusive from others since they are working towards the same goal. Only three members of the Seven have been revealed.

In the loading screen 7 bright stars can be seen, 1 of them representing each member of the seven? #Fortnite



The Visitor, the Scientist, and the Paradigm are perhaps the same people hailing from different dimensions of the Fortnite multiverse. Their job is to contain the Zero Point while exposing the simulation in Fortnite.

"Please don't draw the attention of the Seven"



However, the Seven work in a mysterious fashion. Hence, they are the most dangerous lot in the Fortnite universe since no one knows their endgame.

It is rumored that the Seven might make an appearance in Fortnite Chapter two - Season five after Midas successfully deceives Agent Jonesy.

These are three of the most mysterious characters in the Fortnite universe that will decide the fate of the game in the upcoming seasons.