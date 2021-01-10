Playing Fortnite on iOS in 2021: Is it still possible?

The Fortnite iOS community took a significant blow when Apple and Epic Games got involved in a prolonged legal battle. This affected the Fortnite mobile community most, as their game has not progressed beyond Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 3.

Numerous influential YouTubers like Ali-A, Saunders Tech, and GOLDEN uploaded videos divulging how Fortnite might come back on iOS. However, there is no conclusive evidence or any official announcement from Epic Games about Fortnite returning to the Apple Store.

While most of the community is confused about all the leaks concerning Fortnite returning to iOS, some clues point to the game coming back in Season 5 itself.

Is Fortnite coming back to iOS devices in 2021?

@FortniteGame When is Fortnite coming to nvidia GeForce now on iOS? — Josh Brewer (@BrewerJosh18) January 8, 2021

The focus here will be to breakdown all the leaks and clues that point to Fortnite coming back to iOS devices and how mobile players are coping with this legal battle between two of the biggest tech organizations.

@TimSweeneyEpic we all know it is your fault that fortnite isn’t coming back, Apple literally offered you to put fortnite on iOS again if you remove epic direct payment, but your 0 iq brain said no, come on man — Omar Fayed (@crazycreeper349) January 6, 2021

All of this began when Epic Games added an extra in-game transaction feature for gamers on Apple devices. This led to a massive lawsuit, where both Apple and Epic Games squared off with valid points.

So what you’re saying is... FORTNITE IS COMING BACK TO IOS 😮😮😮 — Tortilla_Luvr (@LuvrTortilla) January 5, 2021

Although this legal battle has fallen out of focus in recent weeks, Fortnite players have not forgotten how important it is. The Fortnite mobile community consists of over a million players. The current situation is quite bleak for those still playing on Apple devices.

on January 12 witch is on a Tuesday will be the GeForce Event at 9am we might see fortnite Mobile coming back to iOS in AppStore to be unban pic.twitter.com/iGHIaCHKNq — FN News And More (@fnnewsandmore) January 4, 2021

Fortnite gamers on iOS cannot progress beyond level two. Subsequently, Fortnite on iOS is stuck in Chapter 2 - Season 3. This means a vast majority of players have not seen the superhero outfits from Season 4 or the bounty hunter skins from Season 5.

BOOM! Fortnite iOS WORKING *NO BATTLE BUS KICK* coming EXCLUSIVELY to TutuBox later TODAY SMASH LIKE!!! pic.twitter.com/XrePGcL1qw — TutuBox (@usetutubox) December 27, 2020

While this has been quite distressing for the mobile community, recent leaks suggest that things are about to take a turn for the better. According to Ali-A, Fortnite might return to iOS with the help of NVIDIA GeForce Streaming Service.

This trailer appeared in the API. Maybe Fortnite Mobile is coming to IOS? Could just be for Android. pic.twitter.com/NKWTv8oxOL — Bacon (@ItzBake) December 16, 2020

There is also a leaked trailer that resembles in-game footage for Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 on Fortnite mobile. The trailer was provided by data miner @itzBacon on Twitter. Following this, numerous gamers started speculating on Twitter about Fortnite coming back to iOS.

I just got fortnite on iOS working again but after it said I need to update it. So I pretty sure they are going to add it back. pic.twitter.com/gixBSOoVmz — PBJelly07 (@07_PBJelly) January 8, 2021

The video remarks "new gameplay," and the pictures mirrored the optimized graphics of Fortnite mobile. Ali-A deduced from this leaked video that Fortnite might be coming to iOS devices sooner than expected.

Another major hint was dropped by Epic Games themselves that hints at Fortnite returning to Apple devices. Popular data miners discovered that Epic Games had removed the extra in-game transaction feature.

On January 5th, 2021, Epic Games excluded the direct payment button from Fortnite. This is what triggered the legal battle between Epic Games and Apple. Removing this feature might point to the fact that Epic Games are finally considering the addition of Fortnite on iOS devices.

ICYMI: About 1 hour ago, Epic pushed a hotfix to the servers that removed all strings related to the "Epic Direct Payment" from the iOS version of the game.



Although this could mean nothing, it's still strange why they would do this now.. 🤔 — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) January 5, 2021

The IOS hotfix that i mentioned the previous deleted tweet doesn't mean anything!



Sorry for the confusion and thanks to MagmaReef for correcting me! — HYPEX (@HYPEX) January 5, 2021

ShiinaBR and HYPEX specified in their tweets that this development might be trivial. Since this is an isolated incident, and Epic has not announced anything, it might indeed be insignificant. However, for the Fortnite iOS community, it might be the ray of hope they have been looking for since August 2020.

Since @Apple removed Fortnite on the app store i think its gonna come back this year? — bloomy123 (@bloomy1231) January 3, 2021

Can’t play Fortnite, can’t play anything decent on iOS GeForce now is trash and got no pc — 🌺🕊Magnificent Manu (@ya_boy_magnus) January 7, 2021

Why Apple kick Fortnite off App store.



The legal battle between Fortnite and Apple pic.twitter.com/kWPzN5FXYU — Mide_stick (@SideeqBn) January 1, 2021

Twitter users have come up with several theories to support their claims about Fortnite returning to Apple devices. While some speculate that Epic has settled the lawsuit with Apple, others claim that it is only temporary.

Here is the letter Apple sent Parler: "Parler has not upheld its commitment to moderate and remove harmful or dangerous content encouraging violence and illegal activity, and is not in compliance with the App Store Review Guidelines." pic.twitter.com/qZOeDAdyUQ — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) January 10, 2021

Several experts have also put forth their arguments about Fortnite coming back to iOS devices. However, Epic Games are keeping things under wraps.

Hopefully, the Fortnite mobile community will get to enjoy the current Chapter 2 - Season 5 on their iOS devices sooner than later.