Fortnite: Death Run game modes and map codes

If you haven't tried them yet, Fortnite death run maps are a great way to practice your movement.

These maps are fun and creative and test skills that you might not get a chance to practice in most games.

Izaak FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News

SHARE

Map Code: 3091-3890-4654(Image Credit: Epic Games)

The Fortnite community continues to provide alternative ways to enjoy their game. The latest trend popular amongst players looking for new are the player made Death Runs.

Fortnite Death Runs

Death Runs are a great way to combine players’ speed and precise movement in a creative, thrilling environment crafted by fellow fans. Players can sprint, jump slide, bounce, swing, and ride their way through a maze of traps and drops. The maps themselves are fairly well constructed with many designs that make players take into account how the various tools work together.

The runs are somewhat reminiscent of the old surfing maps or rocket jump maps of CounterStrike or Team Fortress 2. With house common this type of gameplay is, it makes sense that players would attempt to create it in Fortnite as well.

Fortnite Death Runs have a practical use too

Advertisement

@FortniteGame Can i get a code for my Death Run Map if i can Dm me ✔❤ #Fortnite #XboxShare pic.twitter.com/ozw9pky2i7 — Hayden (@GSC_EzClaps) March 19, 2019

Although movement is somewhat deemphasized in Fortnite compared to CounterStrike and Team Fortress 2, the Death Runs still train players to consider their movement more carefully than if they had never done it. Even without things such as rocket jumping or surfing, Fortnite does have its tools, such as impulse grenades, grapples, and shockwave launchers.

Professional Fortnite players and streamers have managed to put these types of movement options to use in order to reposition or aggressively push their opponent’s defenses. This movement provides a clear advantage to anyone who is comfortable in using them.

Fortnite Creative Mode is a great place to train your skills

Creative mode has more to offer than just races and puzzles, however. Players can join party games, experience single player stories, or simply test their abilities against their friends in one of the various training maps. If you’re looking for new ways to play Fortnite, or just want to get some training in before your next arena game, creative mode should have all the tools you need.

Cizzorz Deathrun 4.0 - 2778-3253-4171.

Dread Pirate Jonesy's Deathrun - 2167-3396-1292.

Jesgran's Deathrun - 5030-1216-1484.

Fire vs. Water Deathrun - 2854-7665-1230.