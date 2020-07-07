Other ways to play Fortnite

Many players are looking for alternative ways to play Fortnite.

Here are a few suggestions you can use to find what kind of Fortnite creative mode games are good for you.

Izaak News

(Image Credit: Epic Games)

Given the current state of Fortnite, it is understandable that plenty of players are looking at alternative ways to play their favorite game. If you think you could use a break from dropping in and looting up, here are a few suggestions for other ways to play Fortnite.

Alternatives to Battle Royale

Many of these alternatives are going to rely on the game’s robust creative mode, so if you haven’t taken a moment to familiarize yourself with that then please make sure you give it a look after reading. Creative mode in Fortnite is much more than a simple map creator too, players have used it to create entirely new and exciting experiences for players to enjoy.

Fortnite Stories

Many creators have put their minds to work crafting well constructed and thought out storytelling experiences for others to enjoy. In this category, you may have already seen some of them such as the Fortnite: Murder Mystery (Story) or Hello Neighbor games.

The Murder Mystery (Story) game allows a player or group of players to attempt to solve a crafted mystery involving a missing woman. Players attempt to work out what happened together by investigating a location and then making choices to advance to the next stage.

Hello Neighbor, by comparison, is a solo experience that involves puzzle solving and exploring a creepy location. Both of these are great for players looking for a slower, more relaxing way to play Fortnite, either with their friends or alone.

Murder Mystery (Story) Map Code: 1268-5357-8081

Hello Neighbor Map Code: 1675-1520-8935

Fortnite Parties

This Fortnite prop hunt thing is SOOOO much fun! I haven't had this much fun playing any game in a REALLY long time. I love it.

Parties, by comparison, are group based games that are great to play either with friends or strangers. Arguably the most famous party game in Fortnite is the Fortnite: Prop Hunt map code, however players who are more interested in murder-mystery type party games will be pleased to know that there is a version of those too (hence hte distinction made above).

Fortnite: Prop Hunt has been covered more extensively here, but here’s a quick overview for anyone still out of the loop. Prop Hunt allows some players to turn into objects found within the map in order to hide while one person attempts to find all the players in an exciting take on your typical hide-and-seek game.

Murder Mystery (Party) is very similar to Prop Hunt except that it is a group of players now attempting to find the one possible murderer, all while trying to avoid being killed themselves. The killer tries to isolate victims and kill them without being seen or leaving evidence, while the detectives attempt to find the killer and protect the innocent. Innocent bystanders are also present to complicate things.

Prop Hunt Map Code: 6069-9263-9110

Mrder Mystery (Party) Map Code: 6483-5355-7767

Fortnite Training

If you’re the kind of player who is totally dedicated to playing Fortnite to the best of your abilities you should still give creative mode a chance. Many creators have made tools and training modes useful for players to practice their skills. Whether you’re looking to improve your aim, build fight strategies, or just need an open space to practice your muscle memory, there’s plenty available for players looking to take their game to the next level.

1v1 Build Fight Map Code: 2511-8224-0591

Edit/Aim/Build Map Code: 3216-7825-8890