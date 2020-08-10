Fortnite: Derby Dynamo Challenge Pack leaks

Fortnite's newest update, v13.40, brought some significant changes to the game, such as the introduction of cars for the very first time in the current season and many in-game cosmetics and bundles. This ensured to give out the last bit of content for this season to the players.

Cosmetics and emotes have been a critical identifiable feature of Fortnite since its commencement. These have played a massive role in popularizing the game outside of the gaming world, and players love to buy new skins, and the funny emotes in the game.

Keeping the vibe alive, v13.40 has brought a new cosmetic bundle into the game — Derby Dynamo Challenge Pack — which can be purchased using real money. In this article, we look at this bundle and unravel all the good things that come with it.

Derby Dynamo pack: Release date and price in Fortnite

These cosmetic bundles are usually meant for new players in the game, who don't want to invest much in the game but still want to rock a skin in-game and also have a few V-bucks to buy the battle pass in the future.

pic.twitter.com/ozjdgEsc2K Derby dynamo in game with her traversal emote! #Fortnite — Fortnite | Leaks & News 🌴 (@FNinformation) August 9, 2020

The Derby Dynamo challenge pack has a Derby Dynamo skin, which comes with two more in-game styles: a freewheelin' emote and a few more backblings, which have their style as well. It will also provide a Bucky Bat Pickaxe to the players. As you would have guessed, these cosmetics revolve around the rollerskating style and look very funky and trendy in the game.

pic.twitter.com/Q4SO4J5QJY here is the new derby dynamo pack in game — ☀️Summer Sparkplug🌴 (@RiftingSpark) August 8, 2020

However, that's not the best thing about the bundle, as it comes with a few quick challenges that can be completed by the players and give rewards of up to 1,500 V-bucks in the game, which is enough for buying an in-game battle pass. It can also be saved to purchase future cosmetics.

Apparently :



-Derby Dynamo Will Be A Pack That You Can Purchase !



-You'll Unlock Styles For Her As well As V-Bucks Upon Completing Challenges ! pic.twitter.com/jS7ZpGXxtv — Nickeler - Fortnite Leaks And News ❤️ (@Nickelerleaks) August 9, 2020

Here is some of the gameplay of the Dynamo Derby skin and the Bucky Bat pickaxe in-game:

Gameplay cu skin-ul "Derby Dynamo": pic.twitter.com/g7qkyTC4ig — Diar - Fortnite : Noutăți și Leakuri (@DiarLeaks) August 9, 2020

While the release date and price of the bundle are still under speculation, one can make an educated guess that they should arrive in the store before the season ends, and the cost of the cosmetics should vary between $20 to $25, based on leaks on the internet.

