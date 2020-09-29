Fortnite is dying – But there is a catch

Of late, we have seen quite a few Fortnite professionals and content creators complain about various aspects of the game. Content creators like Ninja and SypherPK have talked about multiple server issues and a lack of ‘proper pacing’ that have affected Fortnite. Furthermore, we have seen numerous bugs, while some content creators even accused Epic Games of releasing clickbait updates.

Issues regarding the storyline remain as well, as many Fortnite fans were convinced that the Marvel characters introduced this season would not fit in with the original plot of the game.

And now, quite a few Fortnite pros have taken to the internet to complain about the lowering of the prize pool for the upcoming FNCS tournament.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4

Fortnite dying? Not in the way you think!

The argument about Fortnite being a ‘dying game’ is not at all new. Recently, we saw various users complain about the game, and term it ‘dead’ on Twitter, in response to a birthday post on the official Fortnite Twitter account.

However, even if there were quite a few criticizers, multiple fans came to Fortnite’s rescue, and defended the game. People were either angry with the ‘dead game’ comments, or tried to explain why this title does not deserve such a tag.

Image Credits: Fortnite, Twitter

But following the recent lowering of the FNCS prize pool, quite a few content creators have openly criticized the move. This is because, of late, Epic has monetized various aspects of the game, as Chapter 2 Season 4 has seen a plethora of new content and Marvel characters.

After fortnite becoming one big AD youd think the prize pools go up and not down — TSM MackWood (@MackWood1x) September 25, 2020

Regardless, Epic has not budged from its stance of lowering the prize pool. A few content creators, like benjyfishy and Wolfiez, are more amenable with the move. The latter posted that while he doesn’t mind the lowering of the prize pool, they will all be ‘screwed’ if Fortnite does not work with organizations to create an actual ‘pro scene’. Benjyfishy, on the other hand, was grateful for the game.

If fortnite continues to lower the prize pools I’m fine with it as long as they actually work with orgs and create an actual pro scene otherwise we are all screwed — Wolfiez (@Wolfiez) September 25, 2020

We also saw Esports Talk post a video about the matter. Like quite a few other creators, Jake Lucky also appears clueless about Fortnite’s future, and suggested that less and less people will want to professionally compete in the game hereon.

still grateful that i can play and make money though just sad how much difference there is from before, the old weekly prize pool 1st is almost as much as the grand finals 1st place, hopefully world cup is gonna be big 👍 pic.twitter.com/I9ETpZtGaR — benjyfishy (@benjyfishy) September 25, 2020

In the video below, we saw a variety of content creators respond to the lowering of the FNCS prize pool. Jake even suggested that the future of Fortnite might be content-oriented, and fewer people might want to enter the competitive scene.