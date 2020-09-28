It is no secret that Fortnite has had a mixed couple of months. Since Chapter 2 Season 3, quite a few content creators and pro gamers have come out to talk about various issues that plague the game. This includes top content creators like Ninja, SypherPk, Tfue and Bugha.

Apart from various in-game and server-related issues, fans have complained about a lack of content and ‘clickbait’ updates. While Chapter 2 Season 4 has solved quite a few content-related issues, other basic problems remain.

Furthermore, even if the current Marvel-themed season has solved some content-related issues, gamers are still not happy. The consensus seems to be that the Marvel superheroes do not fit in the original Fortnite storyline.

Regardless, as Fortnite celebrated its third birthday, quite a few fans took to Twitter to vent out their frustrations.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4

Fortnite fans vent out their frustration on the game's official Twitter handle

As you may know, the Fortnite ‘Birthday Challenges’ are now live and can be completed by players to gain extra XP. On its birthday ie. 26th September, the Fortnite Twitter account posted the following.

Over the last 3 years, what’s been your favorite landing spot?#FortniteBirthdayBash pic.twitter.com/6TYd1O1QwH — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) September 26, 2020

Within an hour, we saw a plethora of 'dead game' comments take over the post.

dead game🤡 — Leo🐸 ඞ (@MnlLeo) September 26, 2020

Dead game — Skar LFT (@SkarFNBR) September 26, 2020

While quite a few fans replied by actually answering the question, others decided to let the developers know about their frustrations with the new map.

While a lot of people termed Fortnite as a ‘dead game’, there were others who defended the game.

Most of the ‘dead game’ comments did not specify any reason but some fans had specific qualms with the game.

Regardless, whether or not people think that Fortnite is indeed a dead game, there are quite a few ‘real’ issues that people talked about.

Others gave specific solutions and said that if the game had stuck to the original map, there would not have been a problem.

Regardless, while there are many issues that Fortnite fans are currently facing, there seem to be quite a few gamers who still support the game and who only want to see some minor changes. Some want the map to be reverted to its former glory.

The BEST MAP pic.twitter.com/C7tswBWlS3 — Aaron Paul (Hybrid) (@HYBRlD) September 26, 2020

The sentiment seems to be shared by some notable content creators such as SypherPK, who has in the past spoken at length about how some minor tweaks can bring Fortnite back to its former glory.