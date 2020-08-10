Fortnite’s Chapter 2, Season 3 has been received by a mixed response. On the one hand, there have been quite a few new features, skins and other equipment that have released. On the other, the release of new features has been marred with delays. Further, certain Fortnite content creators have complained about some fundamental aspects of the game that Epic needs to sort out as soon as possible.

Over the past few months, we saw Notable Fortnite gamers such as SypherPK, Ninja and Bugha complain about various issues with the game. Further accusations have been made regarding the lack of new content and ‘Clickbait’ updates that Epic has apparently released over the past two months.

Now, another prominent Fortnite content creator and YouTuber called SunnyV2 has posted a video documenting the rise and fall of Fortnite.

Watch: The downfall of Fortnite

Most Fortnite gamers will remember the first time they played Fortnite. The game had gone viral in a matter of months, and notable content creators began switching to Fortnite, seeing the craze. In 2018, the game made a whopping $2.4 billion, but since then Fortnite has seen a stagnation, of sorts.

It generated around $1.8 billion in 2019, and although that is still huge compared to other games, other issues have also been apparent. The video shows us some clips of notable current and former Fortnite streamers including Ninja, Tfue, Myth and Daequan Loco.

Subsequently, we witness a bunch of streamers complain about various aspects of Chapter 1. SypherPK and Ninja explain their issues with the game, and we see a bunch of other streamers coming to terms with some of Fortnite’s needless, yet complicated updates that we saw back then.

Initially, the game was developed by Epic Games to combine the building elements of games such as Minecraft with first-person shooting games to create something unique. Further, we saw the game’s integration to the ‘Battle Royale’ genre, which effectively opened up an entirely new niche. Finally, the fact that the game was free to play further played a considerable role in its sudden growth.

We saw notable streamers during their initial days genuinely having fun and trying out different tricks. Regardless, the game blew up due to the sudden rise in the number of streamers that had taken it up. Further, real-life tournaments and competitions with high prize money became common.

The first one was the Celebrity Pro-Am of 2018. Since then, we have seen innumerable tournaments, including the Fortnite World Cup, which has been cancelled for 2020.

From here, we move on to the downfall, where we see a bunch of updates that Fortnite players had found problematic. Further, the change in approach that Epic took with regards to skins and other equipment was also talked about. The reintroduction of old skins meant that no skin was no truly ‘rare’, and players began to feel that Epic had sold out, to some extent.

This was followed by the glitch reels, bugs, and clips feautring Fortnite gamers such as Ninja and SypherPK threatening to quit. SypherPK has spoken at length about various issues, especially the ones related to the pacing of the game.

Finally, we moved to Chapter 2, which saw a temporary increase in interest, something which made people think that Fortnite would eventually be back to its former glory. However, that did not happen. The video ends by blaming a consistent lack of proper updates, and a general loss of interest as the two primary reasons for the downfall of the game. You can watch the entire documentary in the video below.