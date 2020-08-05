Where do cars spawn in Fortnite Season 3?

For more than a month the Fortnite community had waited with bated breath for cars to be added to the game. After multiple delays and a lot of confusion, the cars have finally arrived, and they have done so in style.

Fortnite’s v.13.40 ie. the Joy Ride update was released earlier in the day, and, since then, the map has been flush with roaring engine sounds.

It appears as though there is more to it than it seems, with several other exciting details leaked by dataminers. You can have a look at everything in this article, including Radio stations for Cars and Motorboats, along with the ‘Super Taxi’ feature.

As one would expect, fans could hardly contain their excitement, as you can see below.

Now that the cars are here, Fortnite players would want to know where exactly are they more likely to run into them. In this article, we tell you exactly that.

Fortnite: Where wil the cars spawn?

Well, as of now, it appears that the entire Fortnite map is littered with different kinds of cars. This includes hatchbacks, sedans, racing cars, taxis, and different kinds of trucks. Of course, this is in addition to the four specific types of cars about which information were released some time back.

Car Radio Stations:



- Party Royale

- Radio Yonder

- Beat Box

- Power Play — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) August 5, 2020

Further, while you drive one of the many, many vehicles that are now available on the Fortnite map, you can listen to four different radio stations for entertainment purposes!

The map is now littered with gas stations which you can easily use to refuel, in case your vehicle runs out. For help with refueling, you can look at the post below, or this article.

As of now, Fortnite users have suggested that literally every part of the map is littered with cars, although there are some that are not driveable. Some cars have yellow clamps attached to the tires that makes them impossible to drive.

Thus, once you have made sure that the vehicle you are eyeing does not have one of these yellow clamps, you will be able to drive them.

Some Cars are UNDRIVABLE with a Clamp Attached! pic.twitter.com/meNXx4JjgW — Merl (@Merl) August 5, 2020

Finally, to top it all off, we have for you an ear-watering clip of cars, below.

You can watch the video below to get a feel of how easy it is to find cars on the Fortnite map.