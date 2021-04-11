Fortnite fan immortalizes the game on his arm with a tattoo inspired by an in-game wrap

Fortnite has affected people in different ways since its release. The game has managed to touch the life of one fan to such an extent that he's gone on to get a tattoo on his arm that was inspired by an in-game wrap.

People belonging to different age groups follow the game, and for good reason. During the recent pandemic that hit the world, many people turned to games like Fortnite to make up for the social interaction they were losing out on.

Fan immortalizes Fortnite by getting a tattoo on his arm

The tattoo seen in the picture is inspired by the Doodle Buddies wrap in Fortnite. The Doodle Buddies wrap in Fortnite was released in March 2021 and can be acquired for 500 V-Bucks in-game.

Here's how the tattoo looks from all angles.

This wrap consists of doodles of Fortnite characters. It has a very minimalistic design and is very pleasing to the eye. Wraps are cosmetics that change the look of the gun, giving it a colorful look.

This Doodle Buddies-inspired tattoo made it to the subreddit r/FortniteBR as well, but the image was taken down by the moderators. The community on Reddit was excited to learn that an individual had managed to tattoo a Fortnite-related image on their arm.

Here are some reactions to it:

The individual with the tattoo has said that he plans to turn it into a full sleeve tattoo and wishes to add more game characters and environmental assets to it. He plans to keep the design of the forthcoming characters similar to those seen in the Doodle Buddies wrap.

The internet has mixed opinions about the game, to begin with. Many people, including former Fortnite pros, believe that Fortnite isn't what it used to be. On the other hand, some people are still in love with the game despite the numerous changes that Fortnite has undergone.

People on the internet clearly appreciate the fan's move to get this Fortnite-themed tattoo.