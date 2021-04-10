From Zany to Flatliner: Some of the rarest ever cosmetics return to Fortnite item shop today

There are a lot of cosmetic items in Fortnite that are considered rare. They were available in the item shop for a very short duration and haven't been seen afterward.

As of today, some of those rare cosmetics have made a return to the Fortnite item shop. These items are amongst those that most fans want to get their hands on.

Given that they are available now after a long time, players will have a chance to get their hands on these items before they possibly disappear for a long time again.

Which rare cosmetics have made it to the Fortnite item shop?

Popular data miner iFireMonkey uploaded a picture today containing all the items in the Fortnite item shop currently. As per the image, the Zany emote has made a comeback after last being seen almost 790 days ago.

Along with the emote, the Flatliner pickaxe has also made a comeback. Players saw it around 728 days ago and it's now priced at 800 V-Bucks.

Along with the Flatliner, the Triage Trooper, the Field Surgeon outfit, and the Airlift glider have also returned to the Fortnite item shop. All of these items together make up the Support Squadron set in-game.

These are some of the oldest cosmetic items that have made a surprise return to the Fortnite item shop.

The Oro skin has also appeared after 97 days. There's a standing theory that Oro happens to be Midas' ancestor, so this could be Epic Games foreshadowing the latter's return to the island.

The Cyber Infiltration Pack in the Fortnite item shop

Break down walls in both the real and the virtual world. Gear up for a waking battle against R.E.M. Corp.



Grab the Cyber Infiltration Pack inspired by @sunman41456659! pic.twitter.com/xWYxRCAVOO — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) April 9, 2021

The Cyber Infiltration Pack has also been made available in the Fortnite item shop. Epic has continued its trend of introducing anime skins in the game with this pack. Lexa was the first anime-themed skin to be introduced, followed by Orin.

The Cyber Infiltration Pack brings in three new anime skins, along with their respective back blings.

There's also a separate pack for the pickaxes called the Infiltration Tools Pack. The Cyber Infiltration Pack is priced at 2,200 V-Bucks, while the Infiltration Tools Pack costs 1,200 V-Bucks.