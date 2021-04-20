Fortnite fan reveals how every season got a new Fish skin in-game

The Fish skin is probably one of the quirkiest skins in Fortnite and fans have discovered that in every season of Fortnite Chapter 2 they have received a Fish skin. Fortnite has a lot of quirky skins but from the looks of it, the fishstick skin may be the most popular.

Over the years, the Fish skin has received a lot of tweaks, upgrades and variants. What makes it more interesting is that fans have come up with a timeline of all the Fish skins in the game.

Fans reveal that every season in Fortnite received a Fish skin

Image via Reddit ( r/FortNiteBR u/BenDrawzIGuezzYT)

In a post on the subreddit r/FortniteBR, a fan revealed the six variants of the Fish skin in the current chapter. The Fish skin was first introduced in Fortnite Seaosn 7, and received new styles in the subsequent seasons.

The Fish skin didn't get any attention in Season X, which happened to be the final season in Chapter 1. But then to compensate for that, the Fishstick skin received two fresh skins in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 1, and since then, there's a new Fish skin in every season.

Princess Felicity is the latest addition to the Fish skin family in Fortnite and very recently, the game had an outbreak of these fish skins in the item shop. Fans took to Twitter to talk about how they had completed their collection of Fish skins in the game, while another fan created a poll for the most popular fish skin of them all.

Advertisement

With the #FortniteSeason6 Item Shop having a special “Fishy Offers” section, I figured this poll would be fun to do.



What’s the best #Fortnite Fishstick skin style?#FortnitePrimal #FortnitePoll #FortniteCommunity #FortniteBR — Fortnite Facts | Fortnite Leaks and Concepts (@factsfortnite_) April 18, 2021

Peely skin is probably the only skin to have as many variants as the Fish skins in Fortnite. From Agent Peely, to Unpeely to Potassius Peelus, Fortnite's friendly banana receives a new variant in almost every season.

The live event in Fortnite Season 6 saw Peely getting blasted into smithereens. This was a cause of grief for many fans of the game. However, given the fact that time resets on the island every 22 minutes and no one really dies in Fortnite, Peely is doing well for himself. In all probability, Peely will come back with a bang in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7.