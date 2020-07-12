Fortnite: Fans give mixed reactions to Bugha's suggestion of removing grenades

Quite a few popular Fortnite streamers have come out and talked about various gameplay issues in the past.

Fortnite fans on Twitter had various things to say when Bugha posted a suggestion to developers.

Over the past year, we have witnessed many notable Fortnite streamers come out and talk about various gameplay issues. Popular Youtuber, Ninja has spoken a lot about various gameplay issues and has threatened to quit the game multiple times. Some streamers like Shroud have already moved on to other games.

One of the most common complaints that gamers around the world have is the server lag that they face across modes. While Epic has a responsive developer team that regularly pushes updates and engages with fans on Reddit to improve the situation, it just hasn’t been enough.

What did Bugha post?

Today, the 2019 Fortnite World Cup Solos winner Kyle “Bugha” Giersdorf posted the following suggestion:

just saying removing nades would fix a large amount of the server lag — Bugha (@bugha) July 12, 2020

There seems nothing wrong with the suggestion itself, as grenades have in the past caused glitches in the game leading to lag. In April, a glitch resulted in players being able to throw multiple grenades at once. A lot of times, grenades can just seem to pop out of nowhere and cause crucial damage. Regardless, users on Twitter had different kinds of things to say.

Quite a few people appeared to have taken the suggestion poorly, and asked Bugha to “Stop complaining”.

Fortnite community stays on top pic.twitter.com/oDUsPNLzJj — Jerian (@itsJerian) July 12, 2020

Bugha himself responded to one of the people who asked him to, well, stop complaining:

Further, quite a few others made fun of him, while one of them said that he is a “washed up kid”. For clarity, it must be remembered that Bugha is currently the reigning Fortnite World Cup Solos champion, is a multi-millionaire and has almost 3 million subscribers on YouTube.

While quite a few people trolled him regarding the suggestion, some Fortnite fans understood what he was saying and agreed with Bugha.

Bugha's response to the “Stop complaining” tweet does suggest that he doesn't think too much about what Fortnite fans say to him on the Internet. We suppose, being a multi-millionaire at the age of 17 has something to do with that.