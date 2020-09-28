Fortnite: Fans start a petition to bring the old map and other elements of 'OG Fortnite' back

Epic Games' Fortnite recently celebrated its 3rd birthday, and ever since its inception back in 2017, the game has transcended new heights to emerge as a behemoth in the battle royale genre.

From featuring a colorful world replete with fun characters and wacky emotes to exciting challenges and elaborate crossovers, Fortnite has proved to be an absolute winner in almost every department.

While the game continues to enjoy immense success statistically, on the content front, there is a growing concern among members of the community that the game has lost its sense of originality in its quest to pander to trends and elaborate collaborative crossovers.

This thought has been echoed by several Fortnite players who recently have started a petition to bring back the original or OG Fortnite:

PETITION: Epic Games should release a copy of OG Fortnite as a separate game. Millions of players and many content creators would come back. Epic games could still focus on the current Fortnite for all the people who enjoy that game. RT to spread the message! — OG Fortnite (@ogfortnitegame) September 27, 2020

While several retweeted, there was also another section that wasn't exactly too keen on this idea as some began to present their own points, which gradually led to a whole new debate online.

Should OG Fortnite be brought back?

While there is no denying the fact that the original Fortnite is irreplaceable in terms of pure nostalgia and a wholesome gaming experience, fans today seem to be skeptical of its success in today's competitive sphere.

With a plethora of games struggling to compete for the top spot, modifications are deemed necessary in order to up the ante and adapt with the times.

Fortnite's recent Marvel crossover in Chapter 2 Season 4 appears to be doing just that, as it cashes in on the global superhero craze, which is showing no intention of slowing down whatsoever.

The storylines in earlier seasons of Fortnite were replete with intrigue, thrill, and action as fans began to genuinely take a rooted interest in the original world of Fortnite and its numerous characters.

The Fortnite Season X 'End Event' (Image Credits: Kingzy Kingz/ YouTube)

Keeping these factors in mind, check out some of the reactions online to the OG Fortnite tweet.

Those in favor of the idea had the following responses:

Yesss pleaseee!!! As a content creator myself, id love that!!!!!! — Jake Cutler (@JakeCutler15) September 27, 2020

Just like WoW. This would be so amazing — acekaym (@acekaym) September 27, 2020

I would legitimately love this... spread the word with #bringBackOGFortnite — Aviv Yaaran (@AvivYaaran) September 27, 2020

While those who decided against the idea shared the following opinions:

I feel like fortnite is the same as Mario kart. Each season adds stuff that you wouldn’t imagine fortnite without. Like biomes, vehicles, swimming, all that cool stuff



Y’all need to see past nostalgia. Over half the people that want the “og” map back would abandon it in a week. — Snowfoot- (@Snowfoot_) September 27, 2020

Probably is gonna mess over the whole game. Pretty sure large part of the community is gonna go over to the OG map, and competitive is also gonna get messed up. We'll have to wait until Epic's brings back the OG map, whilst removing the current one. — Perk Jai 👑 (@PerkJai) September 27, 2020

they’d lose too many players for the normal game — Twedo 🇵🇷 (@xeno_twedo) September 27, 2020

Because if we bring back the 'Season 1' fortnite back NOW...the game WILL be as bad you may think it is now, people will be just as sweaty, discovered mechanics will still be there and the game just still wont be the same, and you will STILL want more — Ahd2205 (@ahd2205) September 27, 2020

As much as I would love this, I'd rather they work on the current game and bring back the unvaulted mode more often with maybe the possibility of og drop spots with the mode 🤷‍♂️ — Andeey (@AndeeyC) September 27, 2020

kids probably 13 — Necropolix (@NecropoliX2) September 27, 2020

Its kind of pitiful that kids actuallt want the og map. Yes people may want it for nostalgia but... Its not good. The community wont ever be the same, this map is way better than the og one, and this is just... Sad. — Wolfy! (@itsWolfylol) September 27, 2020

please just adapt — jen (@makunijiiro) September 27, 2020

As the debate rages on, the key takeaways from this recent petition is that while a certain dose of reminiscence is good, one shouldn't get carried away and get blinded by nostalgia in the process.

Fortnite has undoubtedly evolved and adapted to the times, and its best bet in pleasing both parties currently seems to lie in the Unvaulted mode, which brings back popular items and LTM's from the good old days.