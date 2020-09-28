Fortnite: Fans start a petition to bring the old map and other elements of 'OG Fortnite' back

Epic Games' Fortnite recently celebrated its 3rd birthday, and ever since its inception back in 2017, the game has transcended new heights to emerge as a behemoth in the battle royale genre.
From featuring a colorful world replete with fun characters and wacky emotes to exciting challenges and elaborate crossovers, Fortnite has proved to be an absolute winner in almost every department.
While the game continues to enjoy immense success statistically, on the content front, there is a growing concern among members of the community that the game has lost its sense of originality in its quest to pander to trends and elaborate collaborative crossovers.
This thought has been echoed by several Fortnite players who recently have started a petition to bring back the original or OG Fortnite:
While several retweeted, there was also another section that wasn't exactly too keen on this idea as some began to present their own points, which gradually led to a whole new debate online.
Should OG Fortnite be brought back?
While there is no denying the fact that the original Fortnite is irreplaceable in terms of pure nostalgia and a wholesome gaming experience, fans today seem to be skeptical of its success in today's competitive sphere.
With a plethora of games struggling to compete for the top spot, modifications are deemed necessary in order to up the ante and adapt with the times.
Fortnite's recent Marvel crossover in Chapter 2 Season 4 appears to be doing just that, as it cashes in on the global superhero craze, which is showing no intention of slowing down whatsoever.
The storylines in earlier seasons of Fortnite were replete with intrigue, thrill, and action as fans began to genuinely take a rooted interest in the original world of Fortnite and its numerous characters.
Keeping these factors in mind, check out some of the reactions online to the OG Fortnite tweet.
Those in favor of the idea had the following responses:
While those who decided against the idea shared the following opinions:
As the debate rages on, the key takeaways from this recent petition is that while a certain dose of reminiscence is good, one shouldn't get carried away and get blinded by nostalgia in the process.
Fortnite has undoubtedly evolved and adapted to the times, and its best bet in pleasing both parties currently seems to lie in the Unvaulted mode, which brings back popular items and LTM's from the good old days.
Published 28 Sep 2020, 17:35 IST