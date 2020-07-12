Fortnite: Five YouTubers before they made it big - Part 1

Fortnite has given many talented gamers the opportunity to achieve worldwide fame and fortune.

In our first franchise of the two-part series, we take a look at the Journey of Ninja and SypherPK.

Various Fortnite Youtubers have garnered immense fame and wealth and have become household names nowadays. There have been quite a few amazing stories filled with determination, hard work and uncertainty about the future.

In this article, we look at five Fortnite YouTubers’ early days and their way of live before the game 'fame' got to them.

Note: This article is the first part of our 'Fortnite Youtubers who made it big' series, and covers two of the five prodigies.

Ninja

The name is often used in the same breath as the game, and for quite a few reasons. He is the game’s first icon, and is the first streamer who gained the kind of popularity that we associate with notable streamers of today.

Before he struck fame, Ninja went to the Silver Lake College and was a part-time Halo and H1Z1 Battle Royale gamer.

Further, he worked at a Noodles and Company Restaurant until he started winning local gaming competitions and decided to drop out of college.

His first breakthrough came at the Halo 4 MGL Fall Championships, after which his Twitch account quickly gained followers. He moved to Fortnite towards the middle of 2018, and quickly got recognized as the best gamer in the world.

The next few years were spent winning competitions whilst playing for top teams such as Cloud9, Team Liquid, and Renegades.

At the same time, he regularly streamed more than ten hours of gameplay every day, and within months, his accuracy and unparalleled skills made him a truly 'global star'. Unlike other streamers of the time, Ninja has always been responsive to his fans and has an overall witty personality.

Regardless, what characterizes Ninja’s relationship with Fortnite is that it hasn’t always been good. There have been multiple moments when Ninja has absolutely lost it during his streams.

Further, he has had quite a few controversies with streaming platforms such as Twitch, which he left for Microsoft’s Mixer towards the beginning of 2020. A few days ago, Ninja announced his move to YouTube. Most original Fortnite gamers have followed his rise since he first broke through on the Fortnite scene back in 2018, and since then there has been no looking back.

SypherPK

If there is one YouTuber who owes his success to Fortnite, it is Ali ‘SypherPK’ Hassan. He began streaming in 2011, making him one of the oldest names in the streaming business. For around four years he primarily streamed Runescape on YouTube, and moved to Elder Scrolls and Overwatch around 2015.

His gaming journey began at the age of eight when he received a PlayStation from his father on his birthday, and played Halo and Runescape for years before deciding to start streaming around January 2011.

SypherPK did not join Twitch until the end of 2016, and when he did he hardly gained followers at the same rate as some other streamers such as Ninja was getting. This was partly because he wasn’t quite a competitive gamer and hardly participated in major tournaments until about 2018.

Ali "SypherPK" Hassan

Till the beginning of 2018, he had around 80,000 followers on Twitch, and a further 75,000 on YouTube. However, he moved to Fortnite somewhere in the middle of 2017, and well, the rest as they say is history, and well, the present.

SypherPK today is known worldwide for his brilliant building and editing skills and his educational Fortnite related content. Just a few days ago, he said that he thought "at his prime", he was a better Fortnite gamer than Ninja.

What Ninja has in sheer intensity and shooting accuracy which SypherPK makes up for with wit and purely orgasmic editing skills. He is the self-proclaimed ‘Trap King’, and one look at his highlights and you wouldn’t really beg to differ.

You can watch his reel of the best trap eliminations posted originally on YouTube by Convercity: