Fortnite Halloween 2020: Top 5 skins that may drop this year

Halloween is always a fun time in Fortnite. There is sure to be a special event that goes alongside the October holiday. From Fortnitemares of past, to whatever comes next, it will surely cause some excitement.

Along with Halloween, always come some skins that show off the spookier side of Fortnite. With the current cross over with Marvel Comics, some of the scarier Marvel characters may end up as skins within the game. Also, classic Halloween skins will more than likely end up in the item shop once again.

5 Halloween 2020 skins that may end up in Fortnite

#5 – Skull Trooper

(Image Credit: Epic Games)

The Skull Trooper is a classic Fortnite skin. It was once considered the rarest skin in the entire battle royale game. Since them, Fortnite has released it, but given original owners a special style to stand out. It last appeared in the item shop around Halloween of 2019. It just makes sense for it to appear yet again this year.

#4 – Hollowhead

(Image Credit: Epic Games)

Hallowhead just screams Fortnite Halloween. The skin is a demonic pumpkin headed villain. The pumpkin head with blue smoke coming from the carved eyes, nose, and mouth, is terrifying to say the least. It was released around Halloween in 2018. The last time it was in the item shop was actually Halloween 2019.

#3 – Morbius

(Image Credit: Marvel Comics)

For Marvel fans, Morbius is a nightmare. The Living Vampire would go hand in hand with Blade, who recently entered the game. He is a popular villain, with a movie starring Jared Leto being filmed. Vampires and Halloween go hand in hand. This might be a long shot, but it would fit with Halloween and the Marvel crossover probably more than any other character available.

#2 – Ghoul Trooper

(Image Credit: Epic Games)

Ghoul Trooper is in the same boat as the Skull Trooper. It was first released around Halloween in 2017. Two years went by without another appearance. Halloween 2019 saw it come back to Fortnite's item shop. Will it skip a year again? That is doubtful. It will more than likely end up in the shop for purchase pretty soon. The Ghoul Trooper is a great Halloween skin.

#1 – Venom

(Image Credit: Marvel Comics)

Venom is coming to Fortnite. Eddie Brock's symbiote form is definitely on its way. Several leaks have given Fortnite fans the belief that this Spider-Man universe anti-hero will show up in the item shop. One of the scarier Marvel characters needs to arrive in time for Halloween, or the Fortnite faithful will be very disappointed. It could even have a skin that works like the Battle Pass characters. Eddie Brock could emote to turn into Venom and that would truly be awesome.