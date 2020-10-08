Fortnite Halloween Update leaks: Helicarrier POI, new Heavy weapon, skins, and more 

The highly-anticipated annual Halloween-themed Fortnite event, Fortnitemares, is almost upon us.

Every year, as an ode to the festival spirit of Halloween, Epic Games releases a ton of exciting new content, which ranges from skins to weapons and even Zombies as NPCs. This year too, promises to be no different as according to numerous leaks, Epic has a lot of exciting new stuff up their sleeves.

Moreover, it will certainly be interesting to see how the Halloween-themed event ties into the present Marvel superhero-themed Fortnite universe. Moreover, the recent addition of Fortnite skins such as Blade and Victoria Saint seems to be perfectly in tune with the essence of Halloween, as a Ghost Rider skin is also expected to follow suit.

According to data miners, we have already caught a glimpse of all the potential upcoming skins. Popular Fortnite streamer Ali "SypherPK" Hassan recently released a YouTube video where he guided viewers through all the Halloween leaks so far.

SypherPK breaks down the Fortnite Halloween leaks

SypherPK begins his video by addressing the recent leaks by data miner HYPEX, where he confirmed that a Ginger version of the beloved Renegade Raider skin would be making a comeback to the game, alongside a Ghostly Henchman, armed with a Pumpkin Launcher:

Possible upcoming things via an Anonymous source:



- @Fercho_UwU's "Ginger Renegade Raider" in Season 5 (CONFIRMED)

- Exclusive PS5 Skin (CONFIRMED)

- Exclusive XBOX S Skin (NOT CONFIRMED)

- @sharktoofs1 might get another style/skin, possibly "Giddy-Up Fishstick" (VERY UNLIKELY) — HYPEX 🎃 (@HYPEX) October 1, 2020

Unfinished NPCs most likely for Fortnitemares, thanks to @intercelluar for bringing this to my attention!



Midas (Maybe another version of him):

- Has a Gold Scar, probably a placeholder

- Has 100 HP & 350 Shields



Ghostly Ghost Henchman

- Has an AR, Pump, SMG or Pumpkin Launcher — HYPEX 🎃 (@HYPEX) October 2, 2020

Alongside this, HYPEX also provided fans with a glimpse at what the Ghostly Henchman could look like in-game:

Pumpkin launcher animations for the upcoming "Ghostly Ghost Henchman" Fortnitemares NPC! (this model is just a placeholder, and thanks to @Sharp_3D for the 3D model help) pic.twitter.com/dFjdaC7i78 — HYPEX 🎃 (@HYPEX) October 4, 2020

Also mentioned in the leaks above are an exclusive PS5 and Xbox S skins, which could be making their way into Fortnite.

In addition, we could also see a Giddy-Up Fishstick' outfit as well as a much-awaited and brand new version of Midas (presumably Midas Rex making an early appearance) in the game:

Fortnite - The Last Laugh Bundle

Release: November 17, 2020

Price: $30 USD



Includes:

1000 VBucks

Outfits: The Joker, Poison Ivy, Midas Rex

Backblings: Laugh Riot [Reactive], Back Bloom, Midas Crest

Pickaxes: Bad Joke, The Joker's Revenge, Ivy Axe, Kingmaker

Contrail: Pick a Card pic.twitter.com/U1I19gr43k — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) August 15, 2020

There are also rumors of a brand new Heavy Weapon making its way into Fortnite. It is expected to be a cross between a Grenade launcher and a Mini-gun:

A new Heavy Weapon is in the works.



It may be a cross between a Grenade Launcher and a Minigun. A prototype mesh is included, which appears to be a minigun without its barrel.



Really interesting weapon in the works, stay tuned. Gun stats + Mesh in pics below. pic.twitter.com/600kpmfUIh — Mang0e - Fortnite Dataminer (@Mang0e_) September 28, 2020

In another major leak, SypherPK reveals that the famous SHIELD Helicarrier from the Avengers will be coming to the Fortnite island and will most likely spawn over The Authority.

However, according to the latest leaks, the Helicarrier will reportedly be located in the area between Stark Industries and Retail Row:

BREAKING:



Helicarrier POI in-game!



The Helicarrier has been moved to the area in-between Stark Industries, and Retail Row. It is much lower, and you can see that the battle bus flies over it, making it a great landing place!



This POI is NOT in-game yet. It will come soon. pic.twitter.com/34h34R2AR9 — Mang0e - Fortnite Dataminer (@Mang0e_) October 1, 2020

This also points to the possibility of a new Boss appearing in Fortnite, with many believing it could be the Director of SHIELD, Nick Fury.

SypherPK also reveals how Zombies have been spotted in the background of all the recent Fortnite teasers and states that while Zombies tend to have good loot, they can quite bothersome in the long run.

Hence an adjustment would be most welcome if Epic Games is to ensure a wholesome Halloween-themed Fortnitemares event.