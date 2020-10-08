Fortnite Halloween Update leaks: Helicarrier POI, new Heavy weapon, skins, and more 

The highly-anticipated annual Halloween-themed Fortnite event, Fortnitemares, is almost upon us.
Every year, as an ode to the festival spirit of Halloween, Epic Games releases a ton of exciting new content, which ranges from skins to weapons and even Zombies as NPCs. This year too, promises to be no different as according to numerous leaks, Epic has a lot of exciting new stuff up their sleeves.
Moreover, it will certainly be interesting to see how the Halloween-themed event ties into the present Marvel superhero-themed Fortnite universe. Moreover, the recent addition of Fortnite skins such as Blade and Victoria Saint seems to be perfectly in tune with the essence of Halloween, as a Ghost Rider skin is also expected to follow suit.
According to data miners, we have already caught a glimpse of all the potential upcoming skins. Popular Fortnite streamer Ali "SypherPK" Hassan recently released a YouTube video where he guided viewers through all the Halloween leaks so far.
SypherPK breaks down the Fortnite Halloween leaks
SypherPK begins his video by addressing the recent leaks by data miner HYPEX, where he confirmed that a Ginger version of the beloved Renegade Raider skin would be making a comeback to the game, alongside a Ghostly Henchman, armed with a Pumpkin Launcher:
Alongside this, HYPEX also provided fans with a glimpse at what the Ghostly Henchman could look like in-game:
Also mentioned in the leaks above are an exclusive PS5 and Xbox S skins, which could be making their way into Fortnite.
In addition, we could also see a Giddy-Up Fishstick' outfit as well as a much-awaited and brand new version of Midas (presumably Midas Rex making an early appearance) in the game:
There are also rumors of a brand new Heavy Weapon making its way into Fortnite. It is expected to be a cross between a Grenade launcher and a Mini-gun:
In another major leak, SypherPK reveals that the famous SHIELD Helicarrier from the Avengers will be coming to the Fortnite island and will most likely spawn over The Authority.
However, according to the latest leaks, the Helicarrier will reportedly be located in the area between Stark Industries and Retail Row:
This also points to the possibility of a new Boss appearing in Fortnite, with many believing it could be the Director of SHIELD, Nick Fury.
SypherPK also reveals how Zombies have been spotted in the background of all the recent Fortnite teasers and states that while Zombies tend to have good loot, they can quite bothersome in the long run.
Hence an adjustment would be most welcome if Epic Games is to ensure a wholesome Halloween-themed Fortnitemares event.
Published 08 Oct 2020, 15:02 IST