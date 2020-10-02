Fortnite Leaks: Ginger Renegade Raider skin confirmed for Chapter 2 Season 5

Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4 is almost halfway through its Marvel-themed superhero season and has been a massive hit among fans of the game.

From incorporating popular superheroes such as Iron Man, Wolverine, Thor, and Groot to providing players with exciting challenges and gorgeous new skins, Epic Games indeed seems to have hit it out of the park with its latest crossover.

And if that wasn't enough, one of the most popular and rare Fortnite skins- The Renegade Raider is all set to make a comeback in the game, but this time, in a Gingerbread avatar.

Modeled along the iconic comic series 'Tank Girl', the Renegade Raider was initially a part of the Storm Scavenger set and was one of the rarest skins in-game, often referred to as a Fortnite OG outfit.

According to the latest leaks, this was confirmed by data miner HYPEX, who shared a list of possible upcoming leaks that could feature in-game soon:

Possible upcoming things via an Anonymous source:



- @Fercho_UwU's "Ginger Renegade Raider" in Season 5 (CONFIRMED)

- Exclusive PS5 Skin (CONFIRMED)

- Exclusive XBOX S Skin (NOT CONFIRMED)

- @sharktoofs1 might get another style/skin, possibly "Giddy-Up Fishstick" (VERY UNLIKELY) — HYPEX 🎃 (@HYPEX) October 1, 2020

Alongside the Gingerbread Renegade Raider, HYPEX also hinted at other skins that could be making their way into the game- which include an exclusive PS5 skin, as well as an exclusive Xbox S skin.

Fortnite Leaks: New skins, Dual Sword Pickaxe, and more

Advertisement

With the Gingerbread Renegade Raider confirmed, this could pave the way for several more OG Fortnite skins to return to the game. Alongside this, HYPEX also revealed that though unlikely, we might also get to see a Giddy-Up Fishstick outfit in-game soon.

Take a look at how the Gingerbread Renegade Raider could look in-game:

According to @HYPEX, We'll be Getting an EXCLUSIVE Playstation 5 Outfit & The Gingerbread Renegade Raider Skin CONFIRMED by @Fercho_UwU



We may also see a Exclusive XBOX S Skin and Style "Giddy Up Fishstick!" pic.twitter.com/gB15OLVGG5 — Merl (@Merl) October 1, 2020

Here's a look at what the Giddy-Up Fishstick could possibly look like in-game:

Advertisement

Alongside these, there are also rumors of an exclusive PS5 and Xbox Series S skin, which would undoubtedly delight console fans.

In addition, HYPEX also hinted at a new Dual Swords Pickaxe, which was spotted in the Wolverine trailer and could be coming to the game soon:

Unreleased dual swords pickaxe, spotted in the wolverine trailer! pic.twitter.com/iQhSntaklA — HYPEX 🎃 (@HYPEX) October 1, 2020

In a bonus, according to data miner ShiinaBR, we could be getting an exclusive Halloween themed Item Shop, the 'Spooky Offers Shop' section soon:

The "Spooky Offers" shop section should get activated at Item Shop reset, according to the API.



This either means we're getting Halloween cosmetics, or Hay Man & Straw Ops will be moved to this section. (h/t @LeakySussed) — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) October 1, 2020